ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri REAL ID deadline is one year away

By Kevin S. Held
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439m5N_0fRr6T7s00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The federal REAL ID deadline, which has been postponed or delayed numerous times over the last several years, is exactly one year away.

By May 3, 2023, American citizens will need a REAL ID to board federally-regulated domestic flights, enter federal facilities (like courthouses and military bases), and nuclear power plants. However, a REAL ID will not be required to drive or vote.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 after the 9/11 Commission recommended the federal government set new standards for enhanced security.

Several pieces of documentation are needed to get a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card at the time of application:

  • Identity (one acceptable document to verify full legal name and date of birth);
  • Lawful Status in the United States (one acceptable document to verify United States citizenship or immigration status);
  • Social Security Card or W-2 form (one acceptable document);
  • Missouri Residency (two acceptable documents verifying the applicant’s Missouri residential address); and
  • Additional items may be required if the applicant’s name is different from the name on their identity and date of birth verification document.

More information and Frequently Asked Questions on REAL ID can be found at https://www.tsa.gov/real-id .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Recreational marijuana could be legal in Missouri later this year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Voters in Missouri could have a chance later this year to decide if recreational marijuana should be legal for anyone 21 and older.  Legal Missouri 2022, the initiative campaign to make adult-use marijuana legal, has collected more than enough voter signatures required by the Missouri Secretary of State to be added […]
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

State of Missouri to carry out the execution of Carman Deck

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt the upcoming execution of Missouri inmate Carman Deck, and Republican Gov. Mike Parson said he will not grant clemency. Carman Deck is scheduled to die by lethal injection in Missouri. "Mr. Deck has received due process,...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
KFVS12

Missouri offices, courts to close for Truman Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - In observance of Truman Day, Cape Girardeau County administration offices and State of Missouri Courts will be closed Monday, May 9. This includes driver examination stations throughout the state. Normal hours will resume on Tuesday, May 10. Truman Day is a state holiday in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Id Act#Id Card#Tsa#American#The 9 11 Commission#Social Security Card#Nexstar Media Inc
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
MSNBC

Claire McCaskill: Missouri trigger law ‘outlaws all abortions.’ ‘Not even an exception for rape or incest.’

Former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill, Pete Williams, and Yamiche Alcindor join Peter Alexander to discuss the impact of trigger laws in states like Missouri that will ban or tighten restrictions on abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. “At that moment, a law goes into effect that outlaws all abortions in the state of Missouri. Not even an exception for rape or incest,” says McCaskill. "It will also have an impact on IUDs. It will have an impact on the morning after pill. It will have an impact on IVF, in vitro fertilization, because those are fertilized eggs," she explains. "Anyone who interferes with the development of that egg becomes a criminal."May 4, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Missouri works to fight suicide in state’s farmers

ST. LOUIS – Missouri is taking proposals to fight suicide in the state’s farmers. The Missouri Hospital Association estimated rural men between​ 35 and 44 years old die from suicide at three times the statewide rate. The association also noted a shortage of mental health providers in the state. This was according to a report from […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Is earthquake insurance needed in Missouri?

JOPLIN, Mo. — In 2020, the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance shared the “Residential Earthquake Coverage in Missouri” report to assess earthquake insurance coverage. “If that earthquake hit this house right here, there’s a million dollars coming in,” said Randy Kraft, CEO of Kraft Insurance Services. But, that’s a big “if.” “If there’s no […]
MISSOURI STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy