Apple store in Atlanta set for June unionization vote

Workers at an Apple store in Atlanta will vote on unionization early next month, according to a copy of the election agreement shared with The Hill.

The location in the Cumberland Mall would be the first unionized Apple store in the United States.

The election will be held in person between June 2 and 4 at the store. Roughly 100 full- and part-time workers will be eligible to vote in the election.

The Verge first reported the timing of the election.

Workers at the Cumberland store first went public with their union campaign last month, with the Communications Workers of America, the union that would represent them, claiming 70 percent of the store signed cards in support of an election.

Workers are pushing for increased wages, cost of living adjustments and stock options, a perk offered to Apple’s white collar tech workers.

Apple workers in Grand Central Station also announced last month that they are pursuing unionization with the group Workers United.