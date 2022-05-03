ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Hope student killed in drive-by shooting

 3 days ago

HOPE, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Police in Hope are investigating an early morning shooting where a local high school student was fatally shot overnight.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a person who suffered a gunshot wound in the 600 block of South Walnut Street around midnight. EMS responded to the scene and took the victim, later identified as 16-year-old Tykendrick Bradford, to Wadley Hospital, where he later died.

Police say witnesses at the scene saw the victim struck by gunfire that came from a vehicle passing the residence.

Hope Public School released a statement on Facebook Tuesday morning , saying extra counselors and social workers will be on campus for students and staff.

Police say no arrests have been made and urge anyone with information to call 911 or Lt. Jimmy
Courtney at 870-722-2560.

