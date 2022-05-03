ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brayden Platt, nation's No. 6 inside linebacker, receives Washington State scholarship offer on birthday

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3BdF_0fRr59uS00

Yelm High School athlete Brayden Platt is a standout in football and track and field.

But on his birthday Tuesday, it was his play in pads that was rewarded.

Rated the nation's No. 6 inside linebacker in the class of 2024, Platt added an offer from Washington State University to his haul:

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound 'backer said the offer was a particular honor as he has extensive familiarity with the program.

"It’s an amazing offer to have coming from Washington," Platt said. "I have had family AND friends go there, and I grew up loving the program."

The Yelm standout has already generated offers from Oregon, Utah and Washington.

Given Platt's status as one of the nation's top linebackers, he is sure to generate an extensive offer sheet by the time his recruitment fully comes to a close.

Especially given the star power coming up in the state of Washington.

Platt is rated the No. 3 prospect in his state, behind O'Dea five-star offensive lineman Isendre Ahfua and O'Dea five-star athlete Jason Brown , but just ahead of Federal Way four-star athlete Rahshawn Clark , Highline four-star safety Marquawn McCraney and Bellevue four-star tight end Hogan Hansen .

Tuesday, however, was all about the birthday boy.

Platt now has Pac-12 offer No. 4.

KREM

Longtime U-High coach Don Ressa coaching his 50th and final year

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — When you think of U-High baseball, you think of Don Ressa. "Don's kind of the godfather of Titan baseball. He was there back since the 70's. I think there was one coach before him when the school opened in the 60's," said U-High baseball head coach Kevin May. "Titan baseball is Don Ressa, Scott Sutherland (another former U-High head coach), and it's just a special place because of what they started."
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Whiskey Riff

Oregon Man Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History While Looking For Pine Cones

Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers were found by a cone collecting crew on private timberland in the Catherine Creek area this past summer, and was turned into the ODFW. Mark Penninger, a certified scorer for Northwest […] The post Oregon Man Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History While Looking For Pine Cones first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
OREGON STATE
