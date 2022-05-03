Brayden Platt, nation's No. 6 inside linebacker, receives Washington State scholarship offer on birthday

Yelm High School athlete Brayden Platt is a standout in football and track and field.

But on his birthday Tuesday, it was his play in pads that was rewarded.

Rated the nation's No. 6 inside linebacker in the class of 2024, Platt added an offer from Washington State University to his haul:

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound 'backer said the offer was a particular honor as he has extensive familiarity with the program.

"It’s an amazing offer to have coming from Washington," Platt said. "I have had family AND friends go there, and I grew up loving the program."

The Yelm standout has already generated offers from Oregon, Utah and Washington.

Given Platt's status as one of the nation's top linebackers, he is sure to generate an extensive offer sheet by the time his recruitment fully comes to a close.

Especially given the star power coming up in the state of Washington.

Platt is rated the No. 3 prospect in his state, behind O'Dea five-star offensive lineman Isendre Ahfua and O'Dea five-star athlete Jason Brown , but just ahead of Federal Way four-star athlete Rahshawn Clark , Highline four-star safety Marquawn McCraney and Bellevue four-star tight end Hogan Hansen .

Tuesday, however, was all about the birthday boy.

Platt now has Pac-12 offer No. 4.