Single-cell transcriptome analysis reveals the immune heterogeneity and the repopulation of microglia by Hif1Î± in mice after spinal cord injury

Jingyu Wang
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeuroinflammation is regarded as a vital pathological process in spinal cord injury (SCI), which removes damaged tissue, secretes cytokines, and facilitates regeneration. Repopulation of microglia has been shown to favor recovery from SCI. However, the origin and regulatory factors of microglia repopulation after SCI remain unknown. Here, we used single-cell RNA...

#Stem Cells#Gene#Transcriptome#Repopulation#Sci Rrb#Rna#Microglial
