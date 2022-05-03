Central Oregon Locavore Promotes the Double Up Food Bucks Program for SNAP Recipients by Distributing Coupons for $10 of Free Produce
Central Oregon Locavore (Locavore) is running a promotion now through June 14 for the Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) program that is available at Locavore’s year-round indoor farmer’s marketplace. The DUFB program allows Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to earn $1 for $1 spent on fresh fruits and vegetables, and...cascadebusnews.com
Comments / 0