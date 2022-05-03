Giants HC Brian Daboll: WR Kadarius Toney 'picking up things really well'

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney appears to be getting a fresh start with a new coaching staff. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen both did their best to eliminate any supposed controversy related to wide receiver and 2021 rookie Kadarius Toney skipping the early days of the club's voluntary minicamp, and Schoen later shut down rumors he was shopping Toney to any would-be buyers before, during or after this year's draft.

Toney played in 10 games and made four starts as a rookie, missed time due to injuries and COVID-19, and recorded an unremarkable 39 catches for 420 yards and no touchdowns. The 23-year-old eventually made his way to the team's facility for workouts in April, and Daboll told WFAN's Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney on Tuesday the wideout has since earned a passing grade.

"KT has been great," Daboll explained, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "He’s been here, he’s been working, he’s been with the group. He’s picking up things really well. He’s got a really good skill set. He’s a good space player. He was a QB in high school . . . it’s still new to him, but you can tell he’s an instinctive football player. I look forward to working with him."

The Giants spent a first-round pick to land Toney last year and reportedly wouldn't receive close to equal value if they looked to trade him this spring or summer. Instead, it would likely behoove all involved if Daboll and Toney become fast friends as the latter attempts to evolve into an elite talent beginning this fall.