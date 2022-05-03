ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Giants HC Brian Daboll: WR Kadarius Toney 'picking up things really well'

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09UeQG_0fRr386900
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney appears to be getting a fresh start with a new coaching staff. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen both did their best to eliminate any supposed controversy related to wide receiver and 2021 rookie Kadarius Toney skipping the early days of the club's voluntary minicamp, and Schoen later shut down rumors he was shopping Toney to any would-be buyers before, during or after this year's draft.

Toney played in 10 games and made four starts as a rookie, missed time due to injuries and COVID-19, and recorded an unremarkable 39 catches for 420 yards and no touchdowns. The 23-year-old eventually made his way to the team's facility for workouts in April, and Daboll told WFAN's Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney on Tuesday the wideout has since earned a passing grade.

"KT has been great," Daboll explained, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "He’s been here, he’s been working, he’s been with the group. He’s picking up things really well. He’s got a really good skill set. He’s a good space player. He was a QB in high school . . . it’s still new to him, but you can tell he’s an instinctive football player. I look forward to working with him."

The Giants spent a first-round pick to land Toney last year and reportedly wouldn't receive close to equal value if they looked to trade him this spring or summer. Instead, it would likely behoove all involved if Daboll and Toney become fast friends as the latter attempts to evolve into an elite talent beginning this fall.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Video Shows Why Madison Bumgarner Was So Angry Before His Ejection

Arizona Diamondbacks‘ ace Madison Bumgarner‘s outing against the Miami Marlins was cut short when he was ejected for a confrontation with first base umpire Dan Bellino. Bumgarner was visibly frustrated with the home plate umpire over a pitch that was called a ball. However, it wasn’t until Bumgarner...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Packers’ Draft Pick Immediately Switched Positions

The Green Bay Packers took Tariq Carpenter in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Carpenter primarily played at Safety during his Georgia Tech Career, 52 games. However the Packers will have him start his NFL career at the inside linebacker position. “Tariq, we’re going to move him to...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
New York State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
Yardbarker

Ezekiel Elliott's Cowboys Didn't Draft a RB - But Now They've Cut One

The Dallas Cowboys were promising to keep an open mind when it comes to options available in this week’s 2022 NFL Draft. That includes owner Jerry Jones being "crazy,'' it includes COO Stephen Jones insisting that Dallas has "no musts'' and it includes the possibility of drafting a running back. ...
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Former Pro Bowl Quarterback Eyeing NFL Return After Missing 2021 Season

An NFL quarterback who missed the entire 2021 season is ready to get back on the field. Robert Griffin III recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and said he had received some calls from NFL teams after recording a 4.48 40-yard Dash at Rich Eisen's charity event. "Yes, I...
NFL
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones car crash video shows how accident happened

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was taken to the hospital in a precautionary measure after he was involved in a “minor” car accident. Syndication The Record. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a frightening car crash this week, and a video of the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Packers Listed as Destination for Four-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Wide Receiver

The overall feeling among Packers fans on social media is that they loved the draft. Addressing the defense as well as the offensive line, not to mention grabbing their wide receiver of the future. Not only did they trade up for Christian Watson, but they drafted a total of three wide receivers. However if the season started today, Green Bay would still may be hard-pressed to identify their number one wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#New York Giants#Wfan#Kt#Pro Football Talk
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Was Released On Wednesday

Since the Carolina Panthers signed over a dozen undrafted rookies this year, they needed to create some room on their roster. As a result, they have decided to waive veteran kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. The Panthers announced that they're waiving Hajrullahu on Wednesday. Hajrullahu, 32, was the Panthers' kicker for the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Landing Spot for Two-Time Pro-Bowl Free Agent Tight End

Robert Tonyan was brought back on a one year “prove it” deal after tearing his ACL in 2021. In 2020 Tonyan had a record breaking year for Green Bay. He finished with 52 catches and almost 600 receiving yards that year. However the 11 touchdowns he had in 2020 were the most of any Packers tight end in a season in franchise history. It was thought he may be the answer going forward after that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers: Five Rookies Who Will Have an Immediate Impact

The Green Bay Packers drafted 11 players in total in the 2022 NFL Draft. The first two rounds address three of the thinest positions on the roster. ILB, DT, and WR. However the impact that that those three will have is just the beginning. Here are the five rookies who will have an immediate impact on the Packers’ season:
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Thinks 1 NFL QB Is In For "Very Big Year"

Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky expects at least one of them to make a major leap this fall. During this Wednesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Orlovsky expressed confidence in New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. "I...
NFL
Yardbarker

New Rumor Ties Broncos to Packers Starting WR

A new rumor has linked the Denver Broncos to the future acquisition of Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday that "some believe" Lazard — a restricted free agent who's yet to sign his tender — "intends" to play out the 2022 campaign in Green Bay and, then unrestricted, sign with Broncos next offseason.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Deion Sanders as Cowboys Coach? Michael Irvin's 'Oh My God!' Opinion

When NFL legend Deion Sanders opted two years ago to go into college coaching at Jackson State, some were surprised that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and legendary quarterback Troy Aikman were among those who endorsed his potential. And now his close pal Michael Irvin is doing the same -...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

32K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy