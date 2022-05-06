CT beach named among 25 best beaches in U.S.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut beach has been named among the best 25 beaches in the United States, according to Travel and Leisure.

Travel and Leisure mapped out the best beaches across the country by looking at the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the number of shaded trees.

“It was only a matter of time. I was wondering when the country and the world was going to notice what we have here,” said New London Mayor Michael Passero.

Ocean Beach Park in New London was named among the best.

“This is just a very special place. It’s very unique,” said Dave Sugrue, manager at Ocean Beach Park.

According to Travel and Leisure, “This half-mile, golden-sand beach with gentle tides provides great views of ferries and schooners sailing past the New London lighthouse. Ocean Beach Park, located along the boardwalk, features a picnic area, playground, snack bar, mini-golf, an arcade, and more.”

“There are shows here. There’s ice cream, there’s food,” said Anna Smith of Waterford.

Ocean Beach also boasts a bar, restaurants, rides, including a huge waterslide, mini-golf, an Olympic-sized pool, and a huge boardwalk with a diverse line-up of entertainment.

Mayor Michael Passero is hoping the more people who go to enjoy the beach will then stay to explore the rest of what the city has to offer.

“Go to dinner at one of our great restaurants downtown or see the home of the other great sites,” Passero said.

Here are the 25 best beaches in the U.S., according to Travel and Leisure:

Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii Ocean City, Maryland Coronado Beach, San Diego, California Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe, Nevada Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida Harris Beach, Oregon Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina Grand Haven State Park, Michigan Santa Monica Beach, California Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado North Beach, Tybee Island, Georgia Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester, Massachusetts Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York Crystal Lake State Park, Barton, Vermont Gulf Shores Public Beach, Alabama Park Point Beach, Duluth, Minnesota Asbury Park Beach, New Jersey Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head, South Carolina Alki Beach, Seattle, Washington Ocean Beach Park, New London, Connecticut Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn, New York

