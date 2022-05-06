ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT beach named among 25 best beaches in U.S.

By Olivia Lank, Tina Detelj
WTNH
WTNH
 12 hours ago

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut beach has been named among the best 25 beaches in the United States, according to Travel and Leisure.

Travel and Leisure mapped out the best beaches across the country by looking at the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the number of shaded trees.

“It was only a matter of time. I was wondering when the country and the world was going to notice what we have here,” said New London Mayor Michael Passero.

Ocean Beach Park in New London was named among the best.

“This is just a very special place. It’s very unique,” said Dave Sugrue, manager at Ocean Beach Park.

According to Travel and Leisure, “This half-mile, golden-sand beach with gentle tides provides great views of ferries and schooners sailing past the New London lighthouse. Ocean Beach Park, located along the boardwalk, features a picnic area, playground, snack bar, mini-golf, an arcade, and more.”

“There are shows here. There’s ice cream, there’s food,” said Anna Smith of Waterford.

Ocean Beach also boasts a bar, restaurants, rides, including a huge waterslide, mini-golf, an Olympic-sized pool, and a huge boardwalk with a diverse line-up of entertainment.

Mayor Michael Passero is hoping the more people who go to enjoy the beach will then stay to explore the rest of what the city has to offer.

“Go to dinner at one of our great restaurants downtown or see the home of the other great sites,” Passero said.

Here are the 25 best beaches in the U.S., according to Travel and Leisure:

  1. Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii
  2. Ocean City, Maryland
  3. Coronado Beach, San Diego, California
  4. Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe, Nevada
  5. Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida
  6. Harris Beach, Oregon
  7. Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington
  8. Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois
  9. Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii
  10. Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina
  11. Grand Haven State Park, Michigan
  12. Santa Monica Beach, California
  13. Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado
  14. North Beach, Tybee Island, Georgia
  15. Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester, Massachusetts
  16. Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York
  17. Crystal Lake State Park, Barton, Vermont
  18. Gulf Shores Public Beach, Alabama
  19. Park Point Beach, Duluth, Minnesota
  20. Asbury Park Beach, New Jersey
  21. Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
  22. Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head, South Carolina
  23. Alki Beach, Seattle, Washington
  24. Ocean Beach Park, New London, Connecticut
  25. Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn, New York

Click here to see the full report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

