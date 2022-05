FLINT, MI -- Michigan gas prices are rising faster than any other state in the nation and the city is feeling the same pinch at the pump as individual drivers. The City Council gave initial approval Wednesday, May 4, to a $250,000 budget transfer to cover higher fuel prices through the rest of the fiscal year, and Genesee County Director of Administration Josh Freeman said the county Board of Commissioners could consider its own budget transfer later this month for the same reason.

FLINT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO