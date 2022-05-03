Kentucky Derby 2022 Profile: Zandon

The posts have been drawn and the 2022 Kentucky Derby field is set, with 20 horses scheduled to load into the starting gate when the 148th Run for the Roses goes to post at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Kentucky Derby weather forecast at Churchill Downs throughout the week could be a major factor for the Kentucky Derby 2022, with rain likely for Thursday and Friday and possible on Saturday as well. Epicenter won on a wet Churchill Downs track last November to break his maiden, while his sire, Not This Time, also had a win on a muddy track at Churchill Downs during his career. Zandon won in the slop at the Blue Grass Stakes and is the 2022 Kentucky Derby favorite at 3-1. Epicenter is right behind at 7-2 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks or horse racing predictions of your own.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO