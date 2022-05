GM has entered a partnership with intelligent mobility company Inrix Inc. to co-develop traffic safety solutions for government transportation and road planning agencies. The two companies on Wednesday announced the new Safety View by GM Future Roads & Inrix software, which is a cloud-based application that can provide transportation officials with vehicle crash data and other information to “help prioritize and measure the effectiveness of roadway safety projects and their impact on communities.” GM says it is uniquely positioned to offer this software-as-a-service product, as it currently has millions of connected vehicles on the road in North America through its various OnStar service plans, which are available to both fleet and retail customers.

