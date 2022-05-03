ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Moss Was On Daughter Lila Moss' Arm For Her Very First Met Gala — See the Glamorous Photos

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
Lila Moss’ fashion career continues to soar as she made her debut at the Met Gala on Monday evening. She didn’t do it alone though, she had mom Kate Moss by her side.

Wearing a stunning sheer Burberry gown with a nude bodysuit underneath, Lila sparkled on the red carpet, looking cool and confident. Her makeup was simple, and she slicked her hair back in a tight bun allowing the shimmer from the dress, and her natural beauty, shine through. Kate looked elegant in another Burberry design that showed off a little bit of skin in an asymmetrical tuxedo dress. The supermodel huddled close to her daughter while taking photographs to possibly take the edge off the nerves at such a big event — mama bear was protecting her baby.

Lila handled herself like a total pro and even talked about her chic look with Vogue before she made her debut walking up the Metropolitan Museum stairs. “My look is modern and feels young while still being elegant and chic,” she shared. “The nude palette is classic Burberry, and the embellishments give it that extravagant edge which I think really stands out.” Kate is obviously proud of her 19-year-old daughter, but she’s never pressured her to enter the fashion industry — it’s something that is completely Lila’s choice.

“It’s up to her. I am leaving it up to her,” Kate told People . “I will support her obviously. I will be her momager! She can, if she wants to. I will support her in anything she wants to do.” With Lila’s recent Vogue U.K. cover , the teen is rapidly rising up the style ranks and making a name for herself — thanks to the support of Kate.

