NY Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life Scratch-Off Prize

A New York man has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize from a ticket purchased in the Hudson Valley.Osman Antonio Calderon Linarte, of Brooklyn, claimed the top prize from the Sunday, March 27, CASH4LIFE drawing, New York Lottery announced on Monday, May 2.NY Lottery reported that the w…
A New York man has claimed a $10,000,000 lottery prize.Ermilo Gatica, of Manhattan, claimed a top prize in the New York Lottery's Black Titanium scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Friday, April 29.He chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $6,122,400 after required withh…
Some lucky New York gamblers may not have hit the big jackpot, but they still won some serious cash playing Powerball, WTEN News10 in Albany reports.For the drawing on Wednesday, April 27, New York Lottery said a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Waterford, in Saratoga County, the outlet…
A fugitive child rape suspect who beat up two Midtown cops trying to arrest him is finally in handcuffs — and he’s all smiles. Isaiah Metz, wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania, had a wide grin on his face as police led him in handcuffs out of the Midtown South precinct stationhouse in Manhattan Wednesday to appear in court. Early Tuesday morning, Metz assaulted two officers ...
A pair of brothers from Newark have been arrested in the murder of a local grandmother celebrating her birthday, authorities announced.Jonathan Ritchie, 21, of Newark and Josiah Ritchie, 19, killed Debra Derrick, 63, who was celebrating her birthday and that of her late twin sister when she was sho…
A pair of Pennsylvania men who ran out of gas got a lift from police officers back to their dilapidated vehicle, then then police station after authorities found drugs and ammo in the car, they said. Lower Moreland officers were patrolling Philmont Avenue when they saw a silver Nissan Altima...
Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
The Philadelphia man who allegedly used his 11-month-old son as a human shield during a shooting spawned by a drug deal gone bad has taken to social media to mourn the boy's loss.Yaseem Jenkins was shot after his dad used counterfeit cash to buy drugs in October 2019, authorities previously said. T…
A police lieutenant who took his own life over the weekend in his New Jersey home is being remembered as a devoted dad and exemplary officer.Hamilton Police Lt. Mark Horan died Saturday, April 30 in his home. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, NJ Advance Media reports.Horan joined Ha…
A former boyfriend has been arrested in Texas for killing a 28-year-old woman at a self-service car wash in Burlington County, authorities said.Alicia Stilley of Cinnaminson was found fatally shot last week in the parking lot of the car wash in the first block of Filmore Street in Palmyra, accordin…
A Philadelphia parolee who killed his ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas is facing an additional murder charge as the victim had been pregnant at the time of her killing, authorities announced. Rafiq Thompson, 38, surrendered on April 13 in the April 8 death of Tamara Cornelius — who was 14...
Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
A video of Trenton's health officer getting a massage in her underwear in front of other employees is reportedly being investigated by county and state officials, NJ Advance Media reports.Neither the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office nor Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora immediately returned Daily Voi…
Dunkin' Donuts is again being sued by a New Jersey resident purportedly burned by hot coffee. This time, though, the alleged victim is blaming a faulty cupholder, NJ Advance Media reports. Samantha Picklo suffered second- and third-degree burns when the coffees that a worker placed in the cardboard drink holder...
An accused drug dealer in the Hudson Valley has been arrested for allegedly participating in a conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and for traveling and using facilities of interstate commerce to operate a narcotics business enterprise, and murdering a customer he believed was stealing from that…
Numerous of recordings taken of people without their knowledge were recovered from the home of a deceased Baltimore County music instructor, authorities said. Scott Tiemann, 46, taught music lessons at several schools in the area as well as at his Pikesville home up until his death, Baltimore Count…
Several decks of heroin and six illegal firearms and more than $15,000 in drug money were seized from eight men in Newark, authorities announced. The execution of a search warrant at a home in the East Ward led to the arrests of Justin White, 25, and Julio Rodriguez, 54, on Tuesday, April 26, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
Two men were arrested following a months-long investigation into drug activity, including a fatal overdose, on Long Island. James Stremel, age 51, of Hicksville, and 39-year-old Jeffrey Huffman, of Levittown, were both arrested on Friday, April 29, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Police said an investigation into drug...
A 24-year-old woman from Berks County has been arrested in connection with the fentanyl death of one of her alleged customers, authorities said. Yoli Eisenhardt, of Fleetwood, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of communication facility, delivery of a controlled substance, and other related offenses in the death of a woman, the Berks County District Attorney's Office said.
The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.
Comments / 65