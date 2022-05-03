ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a 69-year-old Florida man on Tuesday, May 3. The crash happened just after 11:00 a.m. on Highway 27 near Thornton Drive in Warren County.

Investigators said a 2008 BMW motorcycle, driven by 69-year-old David Paxton, of Florida, was traveling north when it collided with a 2006 International tractor trailer, driven by 61-year-old Daniel Dee, of Pattison, Mississippi. Paxton died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

