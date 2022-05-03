ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

‘Impressions of the Infinite’ returns to Planetarium in May

By Dan Gross
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNoja_0fRqyODF00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A unique show is coming back to the Strasenburgh Planetarium at the Rochester Museum and Science Center for a one-day special performance. “Impressions of the Infinite” debuted at the Planetarium in November 2021, after a 20-month pandemic delay. The shows are May 15 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

The band behind the music is electronica and jazz fusion group Vanishing Sun. They wrote the entirely new piece of music called “Impressions of the Infinite.”

“It is more of a symphonic thing, it’s one long continuous piece of music, there’s a lot going on in there, if you were to reduce it to its influences, which is one way to go,” said Ian Sherman, the keyboardist, bandleader, and composer for Vanishing Sun. “Mahavishnu Orchestra in there I hope, Hans Zimmer, Vangelis, all those synthesizer guys from the 70s, Headhunters, and some classical music is in there, too.”

The music will be performed live by the band, set to astronomical and “psychedelic” visuals in the planetarium dome. It will also be mixed live to a 5.1 surround sound system by local sound guru Matt Ramerman, which will allow the music to bounce and move around the planetarium.

“This is a completely new creation, new music, with new planetarium effects, it’s meant to mark the beginning of the Planetarium’s second half century,” said Steve Fentress, the director of the Strasenburgh Planetarium. “I’m really proud to have this music going on, and put together with the planetarium experience.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vangelis
Person
Hans Zimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Music#Infinite#Jazz Fusion#Vanishing Sun#Mahavishnu Orchestra#Headhunters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
loudersound.com

Tim Bowness drops new video for Dark Nevada Dreams

Tim Bowness has released a video for a brand new track Dark Nevada Dreams, which you can watch below. The track is taken from his upcoming album Butterfly Mind, which will be released through InsideOut Music/Sony on June 17. “Dark Nevada Dream is an attempt to get inside the mind...
MUSIC
News 8 WROC

Rochester police arrest stabbing suspect after downtown chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect in a 2021 stabbing was arrested Tuesday, following a police chase through downtown Rochester. According to the Rochester Police Department, John Hudgeon III stabbed an off-duty RTS employee on MacBeth Street on October 28, 2021. The victim drove to RTS headquarters on East Main Street for help, and was […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Defense rests in the attempted murder of officer trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The defense has rested in the attempted murder trial of Keith Williams, the man accused of attacking Rochester police officer Denny Wright. Prosecutors say Keith Williams stabbed Wright in the face and lower body two and a half years ago. As a result, Wright lost his eyesight in the incident. Williams […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy