ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kansas priest suspended amid claims of child sex abuse

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVGtg_0fRqxvrf00

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The Archdiocese of Kansas City suspended a Kansas priest accused of sexually abusing a child.

The archdiocese said it pulled Father Michael Scully from having contact with the public when it learned of the alleged abuse, pending the results of an investigation and an internal review.

Charges won’t be brought against accused Topeka priest

Last week, his suspension was announced in the Kansas City Kansas archdiocesan publication, The Leaven .

The archdiocese notified law enforcement of the report and is providing support to the alleged victim.

According to the diocese, Father Scully denies the allegation and is cooperating fully.

The accusation comes from Scully’s time outside of the Archdiocese.

Scully has served as a high school administrator, youth pastor and priest at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Lawrence, Holy Family Parish in Eudora, and Haskell Indian Nations University Catholic Campus Center in Lawrence.

NJ diocese agrees to $87.5M deal to settle sex abuse suits

He also served the Salina, Kansas, diocese, working at St. Joseph’s parish and headed Thomas More Prep-Marian High School in Hays, Kansas.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas said it takes all allegations of misconduct by church personnel seriously. It asks anyone with knowledge about any misconduct by any church volunteer, employee, or clergy member to contact local authorities and then make a report through the archdiocese confidential report line at (913) 647-3051 or online at archkck.org/reportabuse .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Capuchin Province clears Kansas priest of allegation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — A religious order has cleared a Kansas priest after an allegation of sexual misconduct. The Archdiocese of Kansas City had suspended the Rev. Michael Scully, telling him to have no contact with the public pending the results of an investigation and an internal review. The archdiocese also notified law enforcement. The […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

Identity of suspected drowning victim at Kansas lake released

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a suspected drowning victim at Milford Lake. Jesse Paul Sockness of Lawrence went missing in the water on April 30 according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. They say Sockness and his girlfriend were floating in a makeshift vessel made […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

78-year-old Kansas man arrested in domestic violence case

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office has released details of what led to a standoff at a home in Phillipsburg Wednesday night. Around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, someone reported a domestic violence incident in the 400 block of D Street. Deputies went to the area and met with the person. According to […]
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Salina, KS
City
Eudora, KS
City
Hays, KS
City
Lawrence, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
KSN News

New angle: Andover tornado as seen on security camera

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Two of the security cameras at Andover City Hall captured the tornado that hit the town Friday night. On Wednesday, the City released the video from the cameras on the east side of the building and the west side. The security camera on the east side of City Hall shows just […]
ANDOVER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime#Wdaf#Archdiocese#Prep Marian High School
KSN News

Lightning hitting Topeka home does almost $1 million in damage

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A lightning strike on a Topeka home that started a fire caused almost $1 million in damage, according to the Topeka Fire Department. Firefighters arrived around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday to find light smoke coming from the roofline of a home at 2933 SW Foxcroft Ct. The Topeka Fire Department said the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Videos show tornado damage to Andover school

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — We are getting a better idea of the damage a tornado did to Prairie Creek Elementary School in Andover last Friday evening. Hutton Construction shared a video tour of the damage. The video includes flooded hallways and classrooms and a damaged ceiling throughout most of the rooms in the video. The […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Garden City SWAT called to Ulysses house for arrest

ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City SWAT team was called on Thursday after an 18-year-old man with an outstanding felony warrant was found at a home in Ulysses. According to a news release, the felony warrant was for attempted second-degree murder through the Seward County District Court. The Ulysses Police Department received a report […]
ULYSSES, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Garden City police arrest man outside elementary school

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City police arrested a man on suspicion of disorderly conduct and window peeping on Friday morning. According to a news release, police responded to a report of a suspicious person who was walking through the yards of homes in the 3600 block of Cole Cir. When police arrived, they […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

Update on tornado damage in Sedgwick, Butler counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of buildings damaged during tornadoes on Friday keeps changing. On Wednesday morning, the Sedgwick County Commission got an update on the situation. Sedgwick County Emergency Manager Julie Stimson said 35 structures in Sedgwick County and 180 in Butler County were “impacted.” Twenty-five of the Sedgwick County structures are homes […]
KSN News

Fake GoFundMe account created impersonating Andover tornado victims

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Dozens of GoFundMe accounts have been making the rounds on social media in the wake of the April 29 Andover tornado. But one viewer with an eagle eye noticed one that didn’t seem quite right Wednesday. That’s when she decided to take matters into her own hands. “I decided to reverse […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Barton County deputy injured, Wichita man arrested

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A Barton County deputy has minor injuries after getting into a scuffle with a man trying to get away from him. The Barton County sheriff said the suspect is Kris Hanson, 57, of Wichita. The sheriff said Hanson went to the sheriff’s office over the noon hour Tuesday to get […]
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Firefighter put on leave amid Wichita texting scandal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita firefighter has been caught up in the investigation into inappropriate and racist text messages circulated between some Wichita police officers and Sedgwick County deputies. The City of Wichita has confirmed that a Wichita firefighter was put on administrative leave on April 22, the same day Fire Chief Tammy Snow […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage in LA

LOS ANGELES (KTSM) – Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by man while performing on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles Tuesday night. According to published reports, the unidentified man jumped on stage, rushed and tackled Chappelle, and then attempted to run away. Reports indicate that the man was then surrounded by security at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy