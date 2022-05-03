ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

4 KC sports teams join to support victims of Andover tornado

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f23Fy_0fRqxt6D00

Four major professional Kansas City sports franchises — the Kansas City Chiefs, Royals, Current and Sporting KC, are joining together to support the victims affected by the tornado that caused destruction in Andover, Kansas, Friday .

The teams are donating $80,000 to the Salvation Army, Andover YMCA and the United Way of Plains to support the organizations in their efforts to help those in Andover find food and shelter, according to a release from Sporting Kansas City.

“The Andover and Wichita communities are near and dear to us and when we saw how severely the area was impacted, we knew we had to help. We are happy to support relief efforts as the region takes its first steps toward a strong recovery. This is a great opportunity for us to contribute directly and assist to a beloved community,” Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid said in a statement.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said relief efforts will take time and patience, and that the Chiefs are happy to aid the process.

Kansas City Royals CEO said the four organizations are aligned together to be advocates in the community.

“In addition to this collective contribution with the Chiefs, Royals and Sporting KC, we look forward to locking arms with the people of Andover and Wichita to help do whatever we can to help restore these communities,” Chris Long, co-owner of the Kansas City Current, said.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Meet Wrigley: A dog who was swept up by the Andover tornado

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — A remarkable story following the Andover tornado. A family said their dog was swept up and carried by the storm and is now barking along. Jamie Seipel said her dad let her dog Wrigley out to go to the bathroom Friday night. Moments later, the tornado hit their home.
ANDOVER, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Andover, KS
Sports
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Kansas Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Plains, KS
City
Andover, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
KCTV 5

Chase ends with deadly shooting in backyard

A man who waited for a woman outside her apartment, poured gas on her, and set her on fire will spend the rest of his life in prison. The City of Andover shared a video showing a destructive tornado as it formed in southern Sedgwick County and moved into town Friday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Kansas City#Kansas City Royals#City Sports#The Kansas City Chiefs#Current And Sporting Kc#The Salvation Army#The United Way Of Plains#The Kansas City Current
Kansas Reflector

In my beloved home of Kansas, the Legislature no longer reflects the best of our people

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Leslie Mark is a community volunteer in suburban Kansas City. Home — an evocative and emotional word. It conjures our earliest smells, textures and sounds, entwined with […] The post In my beloved home of Kansas, the Legislature no longer reflects the best of our people appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT

Capuchin Province clears Kansas priest of allegation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — A religious order has cleared a Kansas priest after an allegation of sexual misconduct. The Archdiocese of Kansas City had suspended the Rev. Michael Scully, telling him to have no contact with the public pending the results of an investigation and an internal review. The archdiocese also notified law enforcement.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

Several former Shocker stars to help choose new athletic director

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University has named a search advisory group to help in the selection of a new director of athletics. The group includes three former Shocker athletes. On Wednesday, the school fired Athletic Director Darron Boatright and named Sarah Adams the interim athletic director. Friday morning, WSU President Dr. Richard Muma […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WSU fires Athletic Director Boatright

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University has fired Athletic Director Darron Boatright. While sources confirmed it to KSN Wednesday morning, the school waited until 1 p.m. to release the information. In a message to Shocker Nation, WSU President Dr. Richard Muma said he informed Boatright Thursday morning “that we are making a change in […]
WICHITA, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy