BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — An Owosso woman is facing nine felonies due to police alleging she embezzled thousands from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Victoria B. Wagner (also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera) had been employed at AIS Construction Equipment, 4600 Zelle Drive in Bridgeport Township, which rents out large equipment. Part of Wagner’s responsibilities involved handling checks written to the business and large amounts of cash, said Bridgeport Township Police Chief David Duffett.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO