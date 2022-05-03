Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Hocking, Pickaway, Ross by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chesterfield; City of Richmond; Goochland; Hanover; Henrico; Powhatan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, Chesterfield, City of Richmond, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico and Powhatan. * WHEN...Until 230 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1132 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Richmond, Ashland, University Of Richmond, Tuckahoe, Bon Air, Downtown Richmond, Virginia Union University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Mechanicsville, Randolph Macon College, Highland Springs, Chester, Laurel, Lakeside, Glen Allen, Wyndham, East Highland Park, Bensley, Manakin and Chesterfield Court House. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0