TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields fall from 3% as markets await large Fed hike

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* Buyers get back into Treasuries ahead of Fed * Traders say there was spill-over Treasury selling after RBA hike * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield climbs to two-year high (Adds new comments, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields backed off the 3% level on Tuesday, as the recent steep sell-off drew buyers and prompted investors to cover short positions ahead of an expected Federal Reserve decision to deliver an aggressive 50 basis-point interest-rate hike to contain soaring inflation. Traders said volume was roughly about 60% of the average, as many Asian markets are closed due to the Golden Week holiday. "Traders are more than likely closing profitable positions to take some risk off the table," said Ellis Phifer, managing director, fixed income research, at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. "After all, the bond market could rally or sell off further when the Fed information hits the tape." U.S. yields from five-year notes to 30-year bonds were lower on the day, as the market also braced for the launch of the Fed's quantitative tightening that will reduce its $9 trillion balance sheet by about $95 billion per month. "The policy statement is expected to reinforce the Fed’s message that its primary goal is to bring inflation down 'expeditiously,'"said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York. "So far, there are only tentative signs of easing inflation pressures. Inflation will likely begin to ebb later in the year as growth slows, but it's starting from such a high level and is so far from the 2% target that the Fed will want to see much lower readings before considering easing upon tightening." Traders said there was some spill-over selling of Treasuries after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by a larger-than-expected 25 basis points and flagged prospects of more hikes to contain rising inflationary pressures. The benchmark 10-year Australian yield rose 2 basis points to 3.40% in the wake of the RBA decision. In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were down 4 basis points at 2.957%, having pushed above the key 3%psychological level on Monday for the first time since late 2018. Tuesday's high of 3.01% for the 10-year yield matched Monday's peak. Overall moves in the U.S. bond market were relatively modest, suggesting some caution ahead of the Fed's two-day meeting that started on Tuesday. U.S. two-year Treasury yields were up 4 bps at 2.770% . U.S. five-year yields were flat to slightly lower at 2.997%. Yields on 10-year inflation linked bonds, known as Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), touched their highest level since March 2020 around 0.19%, having surged almost 30 bps over the last two trading sessions. Except for extraordinary periods such as the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 or the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, this move joins the ranks of the five steepest two-day advances in the past 25 years for real or inflation-adjusted yields, UniCredit said in a note. Money market futures tied to the Fed's policy rate show heavy bets on the fed funds rate hitting 2.9% by the end of the year, compared with the current 0.33% level. Rate futures also priced in more than 250 bps of cumulative hikes in 2022 . May 3 Tuesday 2:57PM New York / 1857 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.9125 0.9273 0.012 Six-month bills 1.435 1.4656 0.029 Two-year note 99-125/256 2.7661 0.035 Three-year note 99-24/256 2.9479 0.023 Five-year note 98-216/256 3.0012 -0.009 Seven-year note 99-16/256 3.0248 -0.020 10-year note 90-220/256 2.9575 -0.039 20-year bond 87-220/256 3.2085 -0.072 30-year bond 85-56/256 3.0044 -0.057 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 31.50 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Jan Harvey, Marguerita Choy and Andrea Ricci)

Reuters

Russian c.bank sells 550 billion roubles at one-week repo auction

May 4 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 550 billion roubles ($7.99 billion) on offer at a one-week repo auction on Wednesday, facing demand of 1.3 trillion roubles, in a move to help lending institutions manage their liquidity. The cut-off rate was set at 14.15%. ($1 =...
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields reverse gains after Fed's Powell rules out 75 bps hike in next few meetings

* Fed to start quantitative tightening next month * U.S. 10-year yield slips * U.S. 2-year yield falls sharply * U.S. 2/10 yield curve steepens (Recasts, adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields reversed earlier gains on Wednesday in volatile trading after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed has ruled out, for now, a rate hike of three-quarters of a percentage point at upcoming monetary policy meetings. U.S. two-year yields, the most sensitive to the Fed's interest rate outlook, fell to session lows of 2.603% after earlier rising to 2.844%, the highest since November 2018. They were last down 9 basis points at 2.6706%. With the U.S. two-year yield falling sharply, the yield curve steepened, with the gap between two-year and 10-year notes widening to as much 30 bps. That gap was last at 26.7 bps A steepening curve suggests that investors are pricing less hefty hikes that could prevent yields on the shorter end of the curve from rising rapidly, compared with those on the long end. The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points, the biggest jump in 22 years, and said it would begin trimming its bond holdings next month as a further step in the battle to lower inflation. "A 75 basis point increase is not something that the committee is actively considering," Powell said in response to a question at a press conference following the Fed's latest meeting, where it also signalled more increases are coming. U.S. yields on other shorter-term maturities such as three-year and five-year notes also declined sharply by 9 bps and 7 bps to 2.855% and 2.936%, respectively. "The key turning point was when he said they were not actively considering 75 bps," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist, at Allspring Global Investments in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "At worst, the Fed wants to meet market expectations. At best, they want to go slower or lower than what the market was pricing." U.S. 10-year yields slipped about 2 bps to 2.940%, after hitting 3.011%, the highest since December 2018. The U.S. central bank targeted the federal funds rate at 0.75% to 1% in a unanimous decision, with further rises in borrowing costs of perhaps similar magnitude likely to follow. "The Fed has implemented an outsized increase in interest rates at what is only the second hike in this tightening cycle," said Brian Coulton, chief economist, at Fitch Ratings. "It now looks like they are engaged in a dash to get rates back to neutral territory by the end of this year." May 4 Wednesday 3:38PM New York / 1938 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.865 0.8789 -0.046 Six-month bills 1.385 1.4141 -0.052 Two-year note 99-187/256 2.64 -0.130 Three-year note 99-114/256 2.8223 -0.126 Five-year note 99-80/256 2.899 -0.104 Seven-year note 99-146/256 2.9435 -0.080 10-year note 91-64/256 2.9091 -0.049 20-year bond 87-244/256 3.2016 -0.009 30-year bond 85-124/256 2.9894 -0.017 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 34.50 3.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 22.25 3.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.75 1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.00 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Megan Davies; Editing by Will Dunham, Richard Chang and Andrea Ricci)
BUSINESS
