May 3, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Ashley Childers
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: FTA – Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs, Possess Controlled Substance
Probation Revocation – Theft of Property 4th
Erick Stevens
Last Known City: Weaver, Al
Charges: FTA – Possess Marijuana 1st, Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Caseem Smith
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Burglary 2nd, Possess Controlled Substance, Obstruct Justice Using False Identity
Claude Morris
Last Known City: Oxford, Al
Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance
Crystal Pair
Last Known City: Oxford, Al
Charges: FTA – Possess with Intent to Distribute
Tierek Dennis
Last Known City: Ft. Payne, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Robbery 1st
Matthew White
Last Known City: Southside, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Domestic Violence Burglary 2nd
Trenton Elston
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Obstructing Justice, Burglary 3rd, Promote Prison Contraband
Tanner Williams
Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al
Charges: FTA – Burglary 3rd
Katrina Lewis
Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Burglary 2nd
Michael Angel
Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al
Charges: FTA – Domestic Violence Strangulation/Suffocaton
Quintora Chatman
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: FTA – Burglary 3rd
Call Now
If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040, or contact your local police department.
