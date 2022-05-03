ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

May 3, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFPdc_0fRqrPSR00
Calhoun Journal

May 3, 2022

Jim Evancho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dE0wK_0fRqrPSR00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Ashley Childers

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: FTA – Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs, Possess Controlled Substance

Probation Revocation – Theft of Property 4th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIyFa_0fRqrPSR00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Erick Stevens

Last Known City: Weaver, Al

Charges: FTA – Possess Marijuana 1st, Use/Possess Drug Paraphernalia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OHRbf_0fRqrPSR00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Caseem Smith

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Burglary 2nd, Possess Controlled Substance, Obstruct Justice Using False Identity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vznc7_0fRqrPSR00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Claude Morris

Last Known City: Oxford, Al

Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VKNPv_0fRqrPSR00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Crystal Pair

Last Known City: Oxford, Al

Charges: FTA – Possess with Intent to Distribute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0N8w_0fRqrPSR00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Tierek Dennis

Last Known City: Ft. Payne, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Robbery 1st

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DuwfX_0fRqrPSR00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Matthew White

Last Known City: Southside, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Domestic Violence Burglary 2nd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QY65F_0fRqrPSR00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Trenton Elston

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Obstructing Justice, Burglary 3rd, Promote Prison Contraband

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOkxo_0fRqrPSR00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Tanner Williams

Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al

Charges: FTA – Burglary 3rd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dyBX4_0fRqrPSR00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Katrina Lewis

Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Burglary 2nd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmDiC_0fRqrPSR00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Michael Angel

Last Known City: Jacksonville, Al

Charges: FTA – Domestic Violence Strangulation/Suffocaton

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Quintora Chatman

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: FTA – Burglary 3rd

Call Now

If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040, or contact your local police department. 

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team and K9 Lulu found the inmate in a wooded area off of Old Landfill Road in DeFuniak Springs, according to a WCSO Facebook post. Sheriff’s...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Background on Inmate Casey White

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely tells News 19 that he received several letters from Casey White when he was a state prisoner in Bessemer. The most significant was his claim that he had knowledge about a cold case murder out of Lauderdale County.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Calhoun County, AL
City
Southside, AL
Calhoun County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, AL
City
Weaver, AL
WSFA

Woman charged with helping convicted murderer escape in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been charged with helping a convicted murderer escape custody, according to court documents. Susan Lemley, 40, of Gadsden, has been charged with facilitating escape. Court documents state she helped David Kyle, 49, escape. Kyle was being housed at the Montgomery-based Red Eagle Work...
MONTGOMERY, AL
MyArkLaMiss

Fugitive shot, killed after standoff in Alabama

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy shot and killed a suspect in Prichard Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, a wanted fugitive, was featured Monday on WKRG News 5’s Fugitive of the Week. The MCSO said Kenneth Lee Sykes was in a trailer on Eastland Road in Prichard. Deputies spent two […]
PRICHARD, AL
Alt 101.7

The “Most Redneck” Cities In Alabama

A Youtube video from a couple years back, recently has been all over social media here in 2022. The claim? These are the 10 cities that are the most redneck in our fair state. I know, that seems odd, I mean, it is Alabama. NO, not every city in Alabama is "redneck".
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erick Stevens
MyArkLaMiss

Report: Catfish incident led to Panama City Beach shooting

Ed. Note: This story has been updated with more information from the incident report including the victim’s statement on the motive. The details of the crash were initially incorrect and have been changed to reflect the information in the incident report. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sylacauga, Ala., the teenager said he shot […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston Police Statistics 04/25/22 to 05/01/22

Below are the stats for the Anniston Police Department for the week of 04/25/22 to 05/01/22. Anniston officers answered a total of 1019 calls for service. There were 112 criminal incident and offense reports taken. There were 49 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 11 felony arrests. There were 36 misdemeanor arrests and 11 traffic accidents. There were 253 traffic stops and 52 citations issued. 34 warrants were serviced this week and 13 animals were picked up. No animal citations were issued. With the Street Crimes Department there were five felony arises, three misdemeanor arrests and ten warrants served.
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Most Wanted#Marijuana#False Identity#Calhoun Journal#Fta#Claude Morris#Robbery 1st
wdhn.com

Official charges are given in a 2021 Dothan murder case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — New information is surfacing in the case of a 20-year-old Dothan man who was shot in his home. According to the indictment, Zycheria Markesha Russ, intentionally caused the death of Sincere Tyson by shooting him with a firearm. The indictment also states that Russ was...
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at PNC bank in Mobile

UPDATE: Car-to-car shooting in Mobile, 1 injured MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on the scene of a shooting at a PNC bank near the corner of Luckie Road and Stephens Road in Mobile. Police said information is limited. Officers are investigating. Police said they will provide updates as they learn more. This is […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

1 arrested, 2 sought in deadly Talladega shooting

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department is searching for two individuals involved in a deadly shooting over the weekend. According to TPD, officers were sent to the 400 block of E. Sloan Avenue Saturday on reports of a person shot. Once on the scene, they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He […]
TALLADEGA, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy