Man living illegally in Garden City sentenced for coercing minor into sexual acts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Mexican citizen who was living in Garden City illegally will spend a decade in prison for coercing a teen to participate in sexual acts.

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney David Estes announced 37-year-old Alejandro Pedroza-Romero, also known as “Zuleyka Luna” or “Alex Luna,” had been sentenced to 120 months in prison for coercion and enticement.

He will be subject to deportation once he completes his sentence, Estes added.

As described in court, in January 2021, a minor reported to the Thunderbolt Police Department that Pedroza-Romero had paid them for sexual acts. After analyzing multiple electronic communications between the victim and Pedroza-Romero, the FBI interviewed and arrested him.

“This case is a perfect example of how partnerships between the FBI and our local law enforcement agencies are vital in protecting our citizens and in particular, children, our most vulnerable citizens,” said Keri Farley, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “The severity of this sentence is the greatest message we can send to anyone [who] would seek to take advantage of a child in this way.”

Estes’ office encouraged anyone with information on suspected child exploitation to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or report an incident online at this link.