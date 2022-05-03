ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri REAL ID deadline is one year away

By Kevin S. Held
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLAF0_0fRqqpJq00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The federal REAL ID deadline, which has been postponed or delayed numerous times over the last several years, is exactly one year away.

By May 3, 2023, American citizens will need a REAL ID to board federally-regulated domestic flights, enter federal facilities (like courthouses and military bases), and nuclear power plants. However, a REAL ID will not be required to drive or vote.

Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 after the 9/11 Commission recommended the federal government set new standards for enhanced security.

Several pieces of documentation are needed to get a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card at the time of application:

  • Identity (one acceptable document to verify full legal name and date of birth);
  • Lawful Status in the United States (one acceptable document to verify United States citizenship or immigration status);
  • Social Security Card or W-2 form (one acceptable document);
  • Missouri Residency (two acceptable documents verifying the applicant’s Missouri residential address); and
  • Additional items may be required if the applicant’s name is different from the name on their identity and date of birth verification document.

More information and Frequently Asked Questions on REAL ID can be found at https://www.tsa.gov/real-id .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

