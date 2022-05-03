ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VT

Man arrested for domestic assault in Franklin County

By Dispatch
newportdispatch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEORGIA — A 19-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in...

newportdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Man Arrested in Connection With 3 Family Members Shot to Death Inside Georgia Gun Range

A 21-year-old Georgia man has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with the killings of an elderly couple and their grandson inside their family business. Jacob Muse was arrested late Friday in connection with the shooting deaths of Evelyn and Tommy Hawk, both 75, and their 18-year-old grandson, Luke, whose bodies were found April 8 inside the Lock, Stock & Barrel shooting range and gun store in a small Georgia town outside Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Law & Crime

Alabama Woman Charged With Manslaughter After Her 7 Dogs Allegedly Mauled Government Worker to Death as She Investigated Prior Dog Attack

An Alabama woman has been charged with homicide after seven of her dogs allegedly mauled a government employee to death–roughly one week after those same dogs brutally attacked someone else. Brandy Lee Dowdy, 39, stands accused of manslaughter, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The defendant was also...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Franklin County, VT
Franklin County, VT
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#Violent Crime
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMUR.com

Mother of 21-month-old girl who died of fentanyl overdose pleads guilty

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A mother charged with the death of her 21-month-old daughter in Londonderry has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide. Shawna Cote, 30, pleaded guilty to three charges and now faces up to 20 years in prison. In November 2020, her daughter, Adeline, overdosed at the RMZ Truck Stop in Londonderry after ingesting fentanyl.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New Hampshire mother of 5-year-old found dead in the woods is charged with his murder

The mother of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead in the woods has been charged with his murder, according to prosecutors. Danielle Dauphinais, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on Friday on two murder charges "for purposely causing the death" of her son Elijah Lewis. She and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, 30, were arrested in mid October on charges of witness tampering and child endangerment after they allegedly asked other people to lie to Child Protective Services for them when social workers asked about the boy. Elijah's body was found in a wooded area in Massachusetts two weeks after he was reported missing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...

Comments / 0

Community Policy