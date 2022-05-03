ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto-area residents spot military planes overhead. Here’s why aircraft will return

By Kristin Lam
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

Stanislaus County residents may have spotted three Air Force planes flying above their homes late last week, a public affairs office confirmed.

Three C-17 Globemaster III aircraft flew over the Modesto and Turlock areas during a routine training that will occur monthly, per a statement from the 60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs Office.

About 20 personnel flew in the aircraft coming from Travis Air Force Base near Fairfield, the office said in a statement emailed to The Bee on Tuesday.

“Travis AFB’s flight path extends across the state of California,” the office said. “We use the airspace to conduct training and support our rapid global mobility mission.”

Readers reported seeing and hearing military planes Thursday and Friday. In a voicemail, a reader living off Floyd Avenue and Coffee Road in Modesto said the loud aircraft shook houses and caused dogs to bark.

The military primarily uses C-17 aircraft to transport cargo and troops, per the Air Force website. The model is 53 meters long with a wingspan of about 52 meters. Its cruising speed is about 450 knots, or 518 miles per hour.

Travis Air Force Base lies about 70 miles northwest of Modesto. Roughly 7,400 active duty personnel are stationed there.

Comments / 18

Karen Lincoln
3d ago

I feel safe when I see them fly over I think they are absolutely amazing and the men and women that fly those jets thank you for your service God bless America

Reply(2)
4
Celtica MacLeod
3d ago

been hearing and seeing them alot lately. also some N/A 's on flight Radar...They're definitely preparing..

Reply(3)
6
CorrieC
3d ago

It is called "mission readiness." Being prior military myself, this is nothing new. We would train daily Monday thru Thursday and physical fitness/training sessions on Friday's. Our military always trains and is ready for battle, missions and war when & if needed. Otherwise our enemies will catch us off guard. So, yes they are in a sense preparing for something Bob.... The unknown.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Modesto, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Turlock, CA
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
County
Stanislaus County, CA
Stanislaus County, CA
Government
Daily Mail

Three US Navy sailors are found dead in 'unrelated' incidents on USS George Washington in under a week as rapid intervention psychiatric team is deployed on board

Three US Navy sailors have died on an aircraft carrier in less than a week, with officials saying the tragedies are all unrelated. The deaths happened on the USS George Washington earlier this month, with two of the three victims so-far identified. They are Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Navy service member, 29, assigned to San Diego explosive disposal unit, dies in unexplained 'training accident' at Marine Corps base in Hawaii

A 29 year-old Navy explosives expert died during a training event at a Marine Corps base in Hawaii in what military bosses have dubbed a 'training accident.'. Lieutenant Junior Grade Aaron Fowler, 29, who had been assigned to a San Diego-based explosive ordnance disposal unit, was pronounced dead after becoming unresponsive during training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay, according to a statement by the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Public Affairs.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Aircraft#Military Planes#Air Base#Air Force
KHON2

Visitor sues Hawaii hotel after beach recommendation

Imagine you're a hotel worker, and a visitor asks you to recommend "a good beach to go to as a family." If that visitor is injured at the beach you recommended, can you or the hotel be held responsible for those injuries? That's what one visitor tried to prove in his lawsuit.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

499
Followers
85
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy