Most NFL drafts see early picks that sabotage fantasy expectations for veteran players. The 2022 draft was different. Falling quarterbacks stole the headlines, but a similar pull of running back prospects into the later rounds left some precarious incumbents in the driver seat for No. 1 roles. And while six receivers went in an 11-pick span in the middle of the first round, they landed with receiver-needy teams, leaving plenty of targets to share with their teammates. Still, even a conservative and chalky draft upset some fantasy apple carts.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO