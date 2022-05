The glymphatic system enables the flow of cerebrospinal fluid to the brain tissue, particularly during sleep, enabling the fluid to cleanse the tissue and carry accumulated metabolites with it towards the bloodstream during waking hours. Previously, it has been observed that the function of the glymphatic system can be modulated with drugs. This makes it an interesting target for drug development, especially regarding Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative brain diseases associated with the accumulation of metabolic products in the brain.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO