ALLEGANY, N.Y. — The St. Bonaventure men's lacrosse team is preparing for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Tournament as the No. 1 seed. Since March 1, the team has only lost one game and that was to Siena College, a matchup where St. Bonaventure lost a 9-1 lead. Now Siena stands in St. Bonaventure's way to punching their ticket to the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament as Siena and the Bonnies play in the semifinals of the MAAC Tournament on Thursday.

SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO