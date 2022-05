After Drew Barrymore downplayed Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ongoing trial during an episode of her talk show, the star has issued an apology."It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and for that I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out," the Never Been Kissed actress, 47, stated in a May 1 Instagram video. "Because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself.""All I want to do is be a good person. I...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO