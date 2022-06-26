10 Walmart Brands With the Best Bargains in May

They don't call it a mega retailer for nothing; today, Walmart employs 1.6 million people nationwide and has more than 5,000 clubs and stores throughout the U.S.

The big-box titan is perpetually given a run for its money by Amazon, which provides consumers with highly competitive price points and ultra convenience. But Walmart is hardly losing ground or steam; for the fiscal year 2021, Walmart's revenue came in at $572.75 billion, up 2.4% from $559.15 billion generated the previous year.

Part of what makes Walmart so successful is its lineup of private labels that can be found only within its vast walls, be they digital or brick and mortar. These items are almost always cheaper than name-brand alternatives, and sometimes they're even more highly ranked (though this depends on who you ask). At any rate, there's plenty to choose from, and they signify jumbo savings for Walmart consumers.

So wipe down the patio and get those beach days lined up, because Walmart has tons of savings opportunities by way of its own signature brands this month.

Great Value Buns

"These are already affordable, with an eight-pack of hamburger buns or hot dog buns running about 93 cents," said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. "For May, these will be in high demand, with grilling out becoming one of the top activities for warmer weather. This price is hard to beat, but keep an eye out for additional savings when you pair it with other items that are conducive to cooking out."

Great Value Beef Burgers

"Sure, you can opt for ground beef and make your own burgers; but, if you're looking for convenience, the Great Value beef burgers are an easy solution," Ramhold said. "They come in different mixes of lean and fat, and prices will vary for the pack, from around $12 to $14, depending on which one you choose, but each one comes with 12 patties. If you're going to be grilling a ton of burgers, there's also a box of 32 patties for around $25, which is a solid buy if you have the room to store them."

Great Value Original Bratwurst

"If you're looking for an alternative to the standard burger and hot dog fare for grilling, the Great Value bratwursts are an excellent option," Ramhold said. "You can get a five-pack for around $5; so, while it might not be the cheapest option, at around $1 each, it's definitely worth adding to your cart."

Equate Sunscreen

"With the weather warming up, more people will be spending time outside and that means using sunscreen to protect your skin," Ramhold said. "There are a variety of types to choose from, including Ultra Sunscreen Lotion for around 47 cents per ounce and Equate Sport broad spectrum sunscreen for around 37 cents per ounce, if you opt for the value size. There's also a baby variety for about 50 cents per ounce and stick-sunscreen for kids for about $4 for a 1.5-ounce stick."

Mainstays Tumblers

"These come in a variety of sizes and colors, which make them easy to pick up for poolside beverages, whether you're imbibing sangria or lemonade," Ramhold said. "A 20-ounce tumbler is about 58 cents while you can get a two-pack of 10-ounce tumblers for around 96 cents. Even better, they should be plastic so you won't have to worry about breakage."

Mainstays Glass Pitcher and Drinkware Set

"Ideal for entertaining with summer brunches, this set includes a pitcher and six glasses for around $16, which makes it ideal for mixing up a batch of mimosas or even just serving fresh-squeezed juice," Ramhold said. "Since it's made of glass, it's definitely more suitable for adults or indoor gatherings. But it would make a great addition to your standard hosting supplies -- especially for the summer, where warmer weather will call for a steady flow of cool drinks."

Auto Drive Sunshades

"For those who are tired of sitting in a hot car during the summer waiting for the air conditioning to kick in, you're in luck," said Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.com. "Walmart's brand, Auto Drive, carries a reflective accordion-style sunshade for under $4. And in comparison to Lowe's and Amazon's options, Walmart's prices are the winner in the hunt for a bargain."

Expert Grills

"Before dropping a chunk of change on a grill at a home improvement store, view your options at Walmart," Gramuglia said. "A three-burner gas grill from their brand, Expert Grill, runs for $107, while comparable items from stores like Lowe's and Home Depot cost between about $130 (on sale) and $199, respectively. And if you think you can find a better deal at wholesale clubs, think again. BJ's offers a comparable grill for approximately $150."

Pool Gear by Play Day

"When it comes to cooling off in the summer, don't look much further than Walmart's brands for savings on pool toys and beach gear," said budgeting expert Andrea Woroch. "Their Play Day brand offers incredibly low prices on a variety of swim toys, including pool floats. You can get this tropical swim tube for under $2. Meanwhile, this similar swim tube from Target is $5."

Patio Furniture by Mainstays

"Right now, you can find a selection of Mainstays patio furniture and reasonable prices to help you decorate your outdoor space without blowing your budget," Woroch said. "Take, for example, this six-piece outdoor patio dining set ... for just $127, originally $150."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Walmart Brands With the Best Bargains in May