ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Ella Goodie disappearance now considered homicide: Louisiana State Police

By Rodricka Taylor, Abigail Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvsEJ_0fRplcct00

SCOTT, La. ( KLFY ) — New information in the case of a missing Scott woman.

Louisiana State Police say they are now investigating the disappearance of Ella Goodie as a homicide.

News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor tells us why the police made this call.

State Police say based on the information they have gathered during their investigation they now believe Goodie may have been killed.

Goodie, a 33-year-old Scott woman, was last seen March 9.

“Based on investigative techniques and witness statements, detectives and investigators have transitioned from a missing person’s case to a homicide investigation,” LSP said in a press release earlier Tuesday.

Agencies search area Ella Goodie’s phone was last, find no new evidence

State Police say they will continue to work with the Scott Police Department, the St. Joseph, Missouri Police Department, and other agencies.

Anyone with information regarding Ella Goodie is encouraged to contact the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient, anonymous, and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting www.lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Scott, LA
Scott, LA
Crime & Safety
Scott, LA
Sports
The Independent

Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live

The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car’s steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L’Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim’s life, but they did make...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Complex

Grandmother and Mother Charged With Murder After Telling 4-Year-Old to Drink Bottle of Whiskey

Louisiana police are investigating the death of four-year-old China Record, who died after her family allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of alcohol. According to the Advocate, the incident occurred Thursday morning in Baton Rouge, after the child’s grandmother and mom caught her taking a sip of 80-proof whiskey. Police documents state the two women became angry at the girl and decided to teach her a lesson. The grandmother, identified as 53-year-old Roxanne Record, then allegedly forced the child to finish the bottle as the girl’s mother, 29-year-old Kadjah Record, watched. The victim’s siblings told investigators the bottle was “over half full.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#News Ten#Lsp#Www Lsp Org
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KLFY News 10

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!”: Louisiana woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t […]
MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy