Ella Goodie disappearance now considered homicide: Louisiana State Police

SCOTT, La. ( KLFY ) — New information in the case of a missing Scott woman.

Louisiana State Police say they are now investigating the disappearance of Ella Goodie as a homicide.

News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor tells us why the police made this call.

State Police say based on the information they have gathered during their investigation they now believe Goodie may have been killed.

Goodie, a 33-year-old Scott woman, was last seen March 9.

“Based on investigative techniques and witness statements, detectives and investigators have transitioned from a missing person’s case to a homicide investigation,” LSP said in a press release earlier Tuesday.

State Police say they will continue to work with the Scott Police Department, the St. Joseph, Missouri Police Department, and other agencies.

Anyone with information regarding Ella Goodie is encouraged to contact the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194.

