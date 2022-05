JACKSON, MI – Results of the water influence study of the Sparks Foundation County Park watershed are being presented at an upcoming meeting. County officials are hosting the public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Jackson County Department of Transportation office, 2400 N. Elm Ave. Officials have been conducting the study for more than a year, after residents living near the park at 1401 S. Brown St. have been dealing with basement flooding since 2003.

JACKSON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO