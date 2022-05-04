ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Individual Hollywood Bowl Tickets Now on Sale

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pleasures of summer often seem to fan out from a central celebration, like the beams from the sun or wheel spokes. A July barbecue might be your main event of the month, or an August road trip to a natural wonder, or the chance to see distant family? That meaningful...

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
Masks Back at Comic-Con 2022, and We're Not Talking Cosplay

San Diego's Comic-Con returns to its full glory in July; with it are masks, and we're not talking about cosplay. Comic-Con has updated its COVID-19 protocols for the event. Those who wish to attend the con this year will be required to wear an "approved face-covering," regardless of vaccination status, and will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours, according to its website.
