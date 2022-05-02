Meetings Today LIVE! Shares the Aloha in Hawaii

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. You can log onto YouTube and within minutes stumble into interesting rap out of just about any city in Florida: Whether that be the drill-leaning singles out West in Jacksonville, a crooner like T9ine in Tampa, or the Kodak-inspired sound that continues to dominate the Southern tip of the state. Mari Montana reps West Palm Beach, and on “Money On My Head,” he floats unspecific threats and flexes over a piano-driven beat suited for a Babyface Ray tape. What will grab you instantly is his flow–he has an incredibly deep-toned voice that’s smooth enough for local radio commercial narration. When the drums fade out for a moment halfway through, you’re left only with his heavy yet mellow delivery.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO