Green Bay Packers press conference

The overall feeling among Packers fans on social media is that they loved the draft. Addressing the defense as well as the offensive line, not to mention grabbing their wide receiver of the future. Not only did they trade up for Christian Watson, but they drafted a total of three wide receivers. However if the season started today, Green Bay would still may be hard-pressed to identify their number one wide receiver.
A new rumor has linked the Denver Broncos to the future acquisition of Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday that "some believe" Lazard — a restricted free agent who's yet to sign his tender — "intends" to play out the 2022 campaign in Green Bay and, then unrestricted, sign with Broncos next offseason.
Robert Tonyan was brought back on a one year “prove it” deal after tearing his ACL in 2021. In 2020 Tonyan had a record breaking year for Green Bay. He finished with 52 catches and almost 600 receiving yards that year. However the 11 touchdowns he had in 2020 were the most of any Packers tight end in a season in franchise history. It was thought he may be the answer going forward after that season.
The Green Bay Packers took Tariq Carpenter in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Carpenter primarily played at Safety during his Georgia Tech Career, 52 games. However the Packers will have him start his NFL career at the inside linebacker position. “Tariq, we’re going to move him to...
The Green Bay Packers surprised a lot of people when they didn’t select a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. With selections No. 22 and 28, Green Bay opted to bolster their defense, selecting two Georgia Bulldogs; linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.
The Green Bay Packers are making quick work of their negotiations with their first-round picks. Earlier Thursday morning, the Packers were the first team in the league to lock up a first-round pick. According to a report, they reached a deal with star defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt. He reportedly signed...
My series of report cards for the 2022 NFL Draft continues today with an evaluation of the NFC North. You can check out my grades for the other divisions here:. Let's break down what the four NFC North teams did in the draft and in signing undrafted free agents. Grade:...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will be making the trip across the pond in 2022 to play in London, and the NFL announced who they will be facing. The NFL announced that the Packers will be playing the New York Giants on October 9 at 8:30 a.m. The game will be […]
The Green Bay Packers clearly like what they have in Georgia linebacker Devonte Wyatt. The NFC North franchise took Wyatt with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. According to a report, they've already reached a deal with the young star. Wyatt has reportedly signed a four-year contract worth $12.86 million with the Packers. $6.53 million of that is guaranteed.
Kingsley Keke was scheduled to start his Texans career this fall, but he will suiting up elsewhere. The Texans are cutting the 25-year-old, reports Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network (on Twitter). Keke, a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2019, took on an increasingly large role in Green Bay...
Imagine if your work was showcasing your talents for an audience in another country. You would probably think that at least one member of your family would come along. That might not be the case when the Green Bay Packers play the Giants in London later this year in October.
Comments / 0