Now that the Detroit Red Wings’ 2021-22 season has come to a close, everyone’s eyes will be on the future. Who will come to Detroit and who will go? What prospects will get to make the leap to the NHL? The questions one can ask are endless but there is one burning question that was finally answered: when will we get to see Simon Edvinsson behind the winged wheel?

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO