Statue of Rihanna created for the 2022 Met Gala

By Andrea Dresdale
 2 days ago

Rihanna skipped the red carpet at Monday night's Met Gala, robbing us all of the opportunity to see what kind of fabulous maternity fashion she would've come up with. She was still there in spirit, however -- in the form of a statue.

Vogue created what looks like a marble statue of the star, based on Rihanna's latest Vogue cover , in which she poses in a form-fitting Alaïa bodysuit with her pregnant belly prominently on display.

It was erected inside one of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's sculpture galleries for the event, taking the place of another female figure.

"The statue of “Eirene (The Personification of Peace)” is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries," reads the caption. "But now we’ve got @badgalriri, straight off this month’s Vogue cover."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TIy1f_0fRords900
Courtesy of Vogue, Annie Leibovitz - PHOTO: Rihanna is the star of Vogue's May 2022 cover.

A delighted Rihanna re-posted Vogue's video of the statue with the caption, "shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!"

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child.

Speaking about her out-and-proud maternity looks, Rihanna told Vogue for its cover story , "My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

