ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

College football power rankings for the 2022 preseason

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u42ER_0fRoFhpZ00

It's never too early to get a line on where things stand in the preseason college football rankings, especially as we stretch into the summer.

"It's always Alabama," they say, and they're usually right. But last season proved you can get a first-time team in the playoff if you have enough talent and a good schedule.

Forget the AP Top 25, the Coaches Poll, or even the official College Football Playoff rankings. What are the real top 10 teams in the country right now?

College football power rankings for 2022 preseason

Note: In theory, every team in these rankings should beat the team below it on a neutral field

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVZUL_0fRoFhpZ00

10. Oregon

Previous Top 25 ranking: No. 22

Where Oregon was: 10-4 (7-2 Pac-12), Pac-12 runner-up, lost to Oklahoma in Alamo Bowl

Where Oregon is: Dan Lanning, the architect of Georgia's historic defense, is coming to the Pac-12 to run this Ducks program after Mario Cristobal bolted for Miami.

Lanning inherits an expected seven returning starters on defense, including star linebacker Noah Sewell, and adding two key transfers on the line, but also looking at patching up a secondary unit that lost three of its four starters from a year ago.

Transfer quarterback Bo Nix steps in from Auburn with mixed results over his career, and he won't have lead back Travis Dye in the rotation after he left for USC. But there are other athletic options for Oregon to try out at receiver and running back to make this offense go and keep the Ducks the favorite in the Pac-12 North.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OOOz4_0fRoFhpZ00

9. Michigan

Previous Top 25 ranking: No. 3

Where Michigan was: 12-2 (8-1 Big Ten), Big Ten champion, lost to Georgia in CFP semifinal

Where Michigan is: Jim Harbaugh flirted with the NFL again, but when that didn't work out, he returned to his alma mater to see if he could do it all over again.

Much of the heart of the team that won the Big Ten and made its first College Football Playoff is gone, not to mention both of its coordinators. There's some work to do rebuilding the pass rush and finding inputs in the back seven, but Michigan does bring back a core of skill players that can turn some heads.

Including both quarterbacks in presumed starter Cade McNamara and athletic backup J.J. McCarthy, who could take the job midway through the season if things don't start well.

Andrel Anthony returns at receiver after scoring three times off just 12 catches with a 20 ypc average, while Blake Corum (952 yards, 11 TD) and Donovan Edwards (5.0 ypc, 3 TDs) should feature in the backfield, among eight returning offensive starters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ydpe_0fRoFhpZ00

8. Utah

Previous Top 25 ranking: No. 12

Where Utah was: 10-4 (8-1 Pac-12), Pac-12 champion, lost to Ohio State in Rose Bowl

Where Utah is: Sure, a top 10 ranking may prove to be over-optimistic when fall comes, but what's the preseason for? And this Utes team genuinely surprised the college football world last fall, smacking around Oregon twice, winning the Pac-12, and taking Ohio State to the wire in a thrilling Rose Bowl.

Utah returns star back Tavion Thomas, a thousand-yard rusher who rumbled for 21 scores a year ago. Add in quarterback Cameron Rising — 20 TDs, 5 INT — and this team can get to 10 wins again and make another run in this conference.

But the Utes are not a finished product defensively after losing pieces, including linebacker Devin Lloyd. Utah brought on a pair of backers in Lander Barton and Florida transfer Mohamoud Diabate, but this secondary is wanting in depth and experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgqiY_0fRoFhpZ00

7. Notre Dame

Previous Top 25 ranking: No. 8

Where Notre Dame was: 11-2, lost to Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl

Where Notre Dame is: Marcus Freeman steps in as coach in Year 1 after suddenly inheriting the job when Brian Kelly bolted for LSU. So far, the returns are pretty good as the Irish got a huge head start on the recruiting trail and boast what could be the best offensive line in college football this year.

That will certainly help as Notre Dame looks for new inputs at quarterback and running back after Jack Coan and Kyren Williams left to turn pro, and new defensive coordinator Al Golden needs to do some surgery on the defensive front unit and find another playmaker in the back seven after safety Kyle Hamilton departed. There are some tough games on this slate, including the opener at Ohio State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZelF4_0fRoFhpZ00

6. Oklahoma

Previous Top 25 ranking: No. 10

Where Oklahoma was: 11-2 (7-2 Big 12), beat Oregon in Alamo Bowl

Where Oklahoma is: OU's roster absorbed some very high-profile losses this offseason, including quarterback Caleb Williams and wideout Mario Williams, among others, not to mention head coach Lincoln Riley.

But the Sooners aren't exactly starting from scratch. New coach Brent Venables is arguably the best defensive mind in college football, which means a major upgrade for a Sooner unit that ranked 76th a year ago, and he's joined by former Ole Miss offensive play-caller Jeff Lebby and transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel, an 8,000-yard career passer who played in a top 10 offense at UCF with Lebby on the sideline.

Texas and Baylor are two main obstacles that stand in the way of a Big 12 title, and while the Sooners should start off undefeated through September, the second half of this schedule presents more than a few challenges that will tell us more about this team under Venables in Year 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOooZ_0fRoFhpZ00

5. Texas A&M

Previous Top 25 ranking: Unranked

Where Texas A&M was: 8-4 (4-4 SEC), unranked, no bowl (Covid-19)

Where Texas A&M is: It's been a long 83 years since the Aggies were college football's national champions, but this team could end that drought. Or at least get a lot closer to doing it.

A&M just signed the top recruiting class ever and should be absolutely loaded on the defensive front for the next few years, with the likes of Walter Nolen, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, and Lebbeus Overton coming in to replace departing fixtures there.

That will certainly help when going up against the murderer's row of an SEC West schedule, but A&M needs to make the right decision at quarterback.

LSU transfer Max Johnson is the presumed favorite, but Haynes King (coming back from injury) can push for snaps, and there are solid pieces at receiver and running back to work with. This team beat No. 1 Alabama last fall, but also lost four other SEC games. More of the former and less of the latter can finally push this team to playoff contention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WaoBZ_0fRoFhpZ00

4. Clemson

Previous Top 25 ranking: No. 14

Where Clemson was: 10-3 (6-2 ACC), beat Iowa State in Cheez-It Bowl

Where Clemson is: A run of six straight ACC titles and College Football Playoff bids ended last season, but when you win 10 games and it's a "down year," your program is still in pretty good shape. But what about those downs?

Offense was a persistent problem, not scoring a TD in the opener against Georgia, and only getting nine touchdown passes against 10 picks from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Clemson ranked second-worst in the ACC in total offense and failed to surpass 27 points per game on average.

Getting things right on this side of the ball should get the Tigers back in the Top 10 nationally when looking at this defense, a unit stacked with blue-chip talent, including the likes of Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, two of the best defenders in the nation, on the front line. But watch for games at Wake, against NC State, at Notre Dame, and at home to Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWPe1_0fRoFhpZ00

3. Ohio State

Previous Top 25 ranking: No. 6

Where Ohio State was: 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten), beat Utah in Rose Bowl

Where Ohio State is: Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are gone, but the Buckeyes have recruited so well at receiver the last few years that this can still be the best group in college football this season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba emerges as the top target here after leading the team with over 1,600 yards a year ago. TreVeyon Henderson is one of the nation's top backs after scoring 15 times last fall, and quarterback CJ Stroud was a Heisman finalist after piling up over 4,600 yards with 44 TDs for the sport's No. 1 offense.

But the big question is defensive. Last season, Ohio State ranked ninth in the Big Ten in scoring defense (22.8 points) and total defense (372.6 yards) and the unit was costly in losses to Oregon and Michigan.

Jim Knowles comes over from Oklahoma State, where he coached the No. 3 overall defense last year, and will look to get better results from his 4-2-5 alignment led by aggressive defensive back play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTaWk_0fRoFhpZ00

2. Georgia

Previous Top 25 ranking: No. 1

Where Georgia was: 14-1 (8-0 SEC), SEC runner-up, College Football Playoff national champion

Where Georgia is: This was one of the most dominant, aggressive defenses the sport has ever seen last season, but a lot of what made it go is gone. There should be a slight step back here, but Kirby Smart has recruited so well that Georgia has more than enough size and speed to plug in those holes this season.

Jalen Carter, one of the nation's top defensive players, returns at tackle along with a number of other key inputs, backed up by the likes of Tykee Smith, Jaheim Singletary, and Malaki Starks in the secondary.

Georgia brings back some definite firepower on offense, too, led again by quarterback Stetson Bennett, who announced he'll return for the 2022 season. Brock Bowers, one of the sport's premier targets, is back, joined by tight end Darnell Washington and 5-star transfer Arik Gilbert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dMgo5_0fRoFhpZ00

1. Alabama

Previous Top 25 ranking: No. 2

Where Alabama was: 13-2 (7-1 SEC), SEC champion, lost to Georgia in College Football Playoff national championship game

Where Alabama is: Still arguably the best top-to-bottom roster in the sport, even when considering its losses to the NFL Draft. Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner who had 4,800 yards passing with 47 TDs last year, returns alongside linebacker Will Anderson, perhaps the single best player in the nation at any position and who led college football in sacks and TFLs last fall.

Alabama also got a lot better in the transfer portal, too, adding Jermaine Burton, who led Georgia in receiving a year ago, former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs, former star LSU cornerback Eli Ricks, and offensive tackle Tyler Steen.

Expect more of the same from the Crimson Tide, who get an early test in Week 2 at Texas and host A&M, but could easily run the table again this fall.

More from College Football HQ

ESPN releases Top 25 college football preseason rankings

Most appearances in College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings

Phil Steele predicts 2022 preseason college football poll

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 7

Da Mileman
29d ago

The first preseason rankings that I've seen that actually looks decent...the rest were a joke...and I still say Ohio State and Clemson are overrated🤣🤣

Reply(4)
7
Related
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Describes SEC Coaches Meeting In 2 Words

The SEC coaches convened Tuesday for the conference's spring meetings in Destin, Florida. Given recent drama between Alabama's Nick Saban and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, some onlookers may have hoped to hear about reality TV-like histrionics taking place. Given his active Twitter presence and willingness to poke fun at his...
DESTIN, FL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Toughest Regular Season Games of 2022

Alabama football is gearing up for its 2022 revenge tour, and it will have plenty of obstacles to overcome along the way. Few Alabama football fans would disagree that this is a championship-or-bust season, but national championships don’t come easy. The Crimson Tide’s closest competition in the current landscape...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Oregon, OH
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Utah State
The Spun

Kirby Smart Breaks Silence On Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Drama

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart didn't seem surprised by the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher drama. He spoke about it to Alabama beat writer Aaron Suttles and confirmed that sometimes things get heated between people. "Sometimes things get heated," Smart said. "You should hear what’s said on the headsets. That makes...
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Kansas City starting cornerback’s car shot up in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s vehicle was damaged during a random shooting in Minden, Louisiana on Friday per TMZ Sports. Fortunately, Sneed was not in the vehicle when fired upon on Friday. Two friends of Sneed were in the Ford Bronco when it was hit. Neither individual sustained any injuries.
MINDEN, LA
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Transfer Arrested On Sunday Night

A five-star college football transfer was reportedly arrested on Sunday evening. According to a report from On3, former Maryland five-star transfer Terrence Lewis was arrested on domestic battery charges on Sunday night. Lewis, who transferred to UCF from Maryland, was reportedly booked on Sunday night:. Police arrested and charged former...
MARYLAND STATE
FOX Carolina

Brother of Clemson head football coach arrested

FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the latest details on major changes coming to downtown Simpsonville. Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Highlighting things going on in the area including Artisphere, Laurens Jail and Bail, Reedy River Duck Derby, and the Greenville Drive's Mother's Day picnic. On the Town: 5/5 @ 8am.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Rival Coach Makes Opinion On Nick Saban Extremely Clear

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has received a lot of criticism over the past two weeks because of his comments about Texas A&M and the current landscape of college football. Florida head coach Billy Napier, however, didn't fall into the trap. Instead, he revealed his very positive opinion of Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To The College Football Playoff Rumors

The SEC is growing impatient. As NCAA leaders continue scrambling to adjust the current College Football Playoff, the conference where it "just means more" may eventually implement its own postseason. Believe it or not, that's an actual possibility. Greg Sankey has spoke about it before. The reality is the SEC...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Rankings#Ohio State#American Football#Ap#Pac 12#Ducks#Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Weekend visit preview: Big names hitting Oklahoma, UGA, Clemson

Although the 2023 recruiting cycle has been underway for some time now, the first weekend of June marks the real beginning of a chaotic six-month period leading to the December Early Signing Period. Across the country, recruits — including many of the country’s best — will descend on campuses for the first of their five allotted official visits.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Kentucky Hires New Assistant: College Basketball World Reacts

Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari has filled out his staff with the hiring of Oklahoma assistant K.T. Turner. Turner takes the place of Jai Lucas, who left the Wildcats earlier this offseason to join Jon Scheyer's staff at Duke. The Manhattan, Kansas native has almost two decades of college coaching experience.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Coaches Seating Chart At SEC Meetings Going Viral

The SEC Meetings are set to take place this week down in Florida and there's a lot of intrigue going into them. There's the potential for the inner-conference College Football Playoff idea to be talked about, as well as the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher feud. The latter took the sports world...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Orange Bowl predicted as likely landing spot for Clemson in 2022

With the 2022 college football season under 100 days away, Clemson is primed to make a run in hopes of returning to the College Football Playoff (CFP) after missing out on it last season for the first time since the 2014-2015 season. Although Clemson has the fourth-best preseason odds to win the CFP this upcoming season, there is no guarantee of a birth to one of the two semifinal games. For one analyst, he believes Clemson will miss out on the CFP but will still play in a prestigious bowl game. Here’s why 247Sports’ Brad Crawford believes the Tigers will play in...
CLEMSON, SC
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
369
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy