For years the city of Yakima has worked to eliminate the number of vacant building in the city. That effort continues this year with the Code Administration Division focusing on on vacant buildings during the first quarter of the year. City officials say 27 buildings have been "deemed uninhabitable and in need of repair or demolition." They say 21 notices have been sent to the property owners requesting they take action and contact the Code Administration Division within 30 days with a plan to either repair the buildings, make them habitable or demolish them.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO