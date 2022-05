Similar to how Thursday panned out, some of the Stateline will get in on some light rain today. Once again, the heaviest rainfall totals being confined to areas south and southeast of Rockford. But when you factor in the cloud cover, the scattered showers, and the robust northeasterly wind, highs will struggle to climb out of the 50s. Once the rain departs to our east, an area of high pressure is expected to take control, allowing the weather pattern to dry out and warm up for Mother’s Day weekend. Talk about perfect timing huh?

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO