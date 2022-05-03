ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

One CBS writer is a big fan of the Commanders' 2022 NFL draft

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Washington Commanders added eight new players over the weekend via the 2022 NFL draft. The Commanders then signed several undrafted free agents.

After a quiet free-agency period, the Commanders focused most of their picks on players who could help them in 2022. Outside of quarterback Sam Howell, most of Washington’s 2022 draft selections could help the team this fall.

While some were critical of Washington’s draft haul, others loved the value the Commanders received, specifically with Howell. Pete Prisco was one of those who liked what Washington did, giving the Commanders a B+ for their draft.

Best Pick: The pick of quarterback Sam Howell in the fifth round will pay off in a big way. Carson Wentz is their guy for now, but Howell has the talent to become the starter.

Worst Pick: I know they want to get tougher running the football, but I wouldn’t have taken a back in the third round. Alabama running back Brian Robinson is a good player, but I would have went elsewhere with the pick. That’s nitpicking since I like the player.

The Skinny: The move to trade down and still land receiver Jahan Dotson was smart drafting. They needed a receiver who can help Wentz. Dotson will liven up the passing game. They added some other nice players, but Howell is the icing. Keep an eye on fifth-round tight end Cole Turner. It was a good draft.

Even with his worst pick, Prisco admitted he was nitpicking. Washington’s offseason has been about the steak, not the sizzle, and the draft reflects that strategy.

