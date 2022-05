Wolf Alice took on a King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard hit for triple j’s Like A Version, as well as performing one of the highlights from their most recent album. “It’s a beautiful song. It’s quite different from a lot of their other stuff. It kind of feels like an old, classic song, doesn’t it?” lead singer Ellie Roswell said before performing ‘Sense’. “We’ve met them a couple of times at festivals and they always put on a great show.”

