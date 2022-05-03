Cars Riddled by Gunfire in Harford

A Town of Marathon man is charged with felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon and other counts in connection with several cars being hit by bullets in the Town of Harford. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say they...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika investigators confirm two people were injured in a Saturday night shooting in the parking lot of the Pepperell Corners Shopping Center off Pepperell Parkway. Saturday night, around 10:30, witnesses reported hearing more than a dozen gunshots. Investigators tell News 3 that two people suffered what appeared to be non-left threatening […]
FAIRFIELD — Officers are looking into what led up to two people being shot and one person being stabbed in Fairfield late Saturday night. We called the Butler County Sheriff’s Office they told us crews were called to a shooting and stabbing at the Fraternal Order of Police building on Joe Nuxhall Way around 10:30 p.m.
Detectives say a man faces charges in connection with the shooting of a South Side resident. Authorities say 23-year-old Joseph Shindyakov of Binghamton is suspect in Saturday morning's attack on a man at a Tremont Avenue apartment house. Shindyakov was found by investigators shortly after the shooting, which occurred at...
A catalytic converter is used in vehicles to convert toxic engine exhaust into less harmful gasses. It's been announced that theft of catalytic converters is rising in New York State. According to the New York State Department of Transportation, some areas of the Empire State are experiencing a 200 Percent...
A silent procession of police vehicles traveled through the streets of Binghamton's East Side to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. The vehicles from local police departments, along with the Broome County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police, with their emergency lights activated proceeded under a large American flag on Robinson Street. The flag was unfurled from a Binghamton Fire Department ladder truck.
A man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 88 northeast of Binghamton. Authorities say 32-year-old Joshua Callahan of Halfmoon was pronounced dead shortly after he and his bike were struck by another motorcycle on the highway east of the Port Crane exit.
People trying to reach the New York State Police Binghamton operations for non-emergency calls have been having some telephone issues on-and-off over the past few days. A call to the Kirkwood Barracks at 607-775-1241 either gets disconnected before ringing through or is greeted with a rapid buzzy signal. Officials at...
"Units arrived on scene and discovering a female photographer on a swing off the side of and under the bridge taking pictures. Due to her precarious position the RFD called in additional resources to make the rescue and bring her to safety." -Rochester Fire Department, Facebook. Firefighters in Upstate New...
