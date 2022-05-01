PHOTOS: Larry Joe Taylor Music Festival 2022, Friday

Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
The music from "Encanto" is amazing. It's one of the best soundtracks of all time. The problem comes in because "We Don't Talk About Bruno-no-no" has been on a constant repeating loop inside my head since Christmas. SINCE. CHRISTMAS. Driving to work it's there. Eating dinner with my family, it's...
Comments / 0