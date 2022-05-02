Four Cowgirls pick up All-Big 12 honors

The Big 12 regular-season title will be on the line in a pivotal Bedlam matchup between the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 6/7 Oklahoma State Cowgirls. With the stakes and in what promises to be an incredible atmosphere in Norman, the three-game series has moved to ESPN for the big-time matchup.
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State softball team stepped out of Big 12 play to test itself against another top national team last week.
While the sixth-ranked Cowgirls held their own against No. 4 Florida State, they still came away with a pair of losses.
...
NORMAN — Last Saturday morning, Chyenne Factor got out of bed and went for a walk on the beach. A few of her Oklahoma State softball teammates woke up even earlier, watched the sun rise over the Atlantic Ocean and held a bible study on the sand. Things you...
How do things look this year for Oklahoma in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Oklahoma football schedule for the Sooners' 2022 season. Oklahoma football 2022 scheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. UTEP Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Kent State Week 3, Sept. 17 at Nebraska Week 4, ...
View the original article to see embedded media. Oklahoma thought that Lincoln Riley would be the one to lead the football program as it made the move to the SEC in future, but the coach undid those plans by taking the USC job instead. It didn't take long for the...
Jennie Baranczyk spent her first season trying to build a winning culture at Oklahoma. In just one season, she made rapid progress. It took Baranczyk little time to bring the Sooners to the NCAA Tournament, faster than the five seasons it took her at Drake, where she coached from 2012-2021.
While the move to allow players to earn income off of their name, image, and likeness wasn’t a popular one in all circles, the sentiment when it first passed state legislatures was that it was long overdue and a good thing for the athlete in college athletics. They’d be...
Oklahoma (27-16, 9-6 Big 12) fell to Dallas Baptist (27-17, 6-6 Missouri Valley) 10-1 in Dallas on Tuesday. Senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway went 3-for-4 in the loss. However, the rest of OU’s lineup strung together only five hits collectively. The Sooners’ pitching staff allowed 16 hits and seven walks...
Tommy Griffin is heading to the Hall of Fame. The current Del City assistant coach and longtime Oklahoma Christian School head coach is one of the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association's five inductees in the 2022 Hall of Fame class. Griffin, the father of former OU standouts Blake and Taylor Griffin, won four straight titles at OCS from 2004-07 and has six total as a head coach.
