OU completes sweep over Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Another college basketball transfer is joining K-State. Nae’Qwan Tomlin is the top available junior college basketball player, according to JucoRecruiting. Tomlin, a 6’10” forward, is the third transfer to buy into Tang’s upcoming program. Tang has four more scholarship spots available. This past season at Chipola College, Tomlin averaged 11 points […]
NORMAN, Okla. — ESPN+ and the University of Oklahoma announced Thursday a multi-year agreement for SoonerVision on ESPN+ that will include more than 100 annual live events, studio programming and archival content. ESPN+ will stream one regular season college football game and the annual Oklahoma spring football game, as...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson accepted a pass from point guard Remy Martin on the wing, then decided to hold the ball rather than push a 5-on-4 advantage and attack the basket with 45 seconds left and the Jayhawks leading North Carolina, 70-69, in the NCAA title game April 4 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather is happening across Kansas on Monday, May 2. Part of that severe weather includes hail. Below are reports of hail across the state: 6:43 p.m. Wellington: Half dollar size hail 5:55 p.m. Argonia: Quarter size hail 5:43 p.m. 4:38 p.m. 5 N Bloom: Golf ball size hail 3:07 p.m. […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked as one of the worst states in the nation for nurses in a recently released study. With National Nurses Week just around the corner, and nurses continuing to serve on the COVID-19 frontlines, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst States for Nurses, and Kansas ranked as one of the worst.
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State starter German Fajardo struck out 10 while yielding one hit over his six innings of work, propelling the Wildcats to a 3-1 victory over in-state rival Wichita State Tuesday night at Tointon Family Stadium. Fajardo was perfect his first time through the Wichita State order...
Oklahoma State women's basketball coach Jacie Hoyt has added four transfers to the roster on Monday. Terryn Milton, Lior Garzon, Anna Gret Asi and Trinitee Jackson all signed with the Cowgirls. The four standouts will join Kansas City transfer Naomie Alnatas, who signed earlier this spring, as additions to the roster for the upcoming season.
Shaheen Holloway’s Patrick School connection is already bearing fruit. Al-Amir Dawes, a Newark native who came up the ranks at Holloway’s high school alma mater, announced Wednesday that he is transferring from Clemson to Seton Hall. Seton Hall recruited Dawes hard the first time around, when he was...
The Big 12 regular-season title will be on the line in a pivotal Bedlam matchup between the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 6/7 Oklahoma State Cowgirls. With the stakes and in what promises to be an incredible atmosphere in Norman, the three-game series has moved to ESPN for the big-time matchup.
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State softball team stepped out of Big 12 play to test itself against another top national team last week.
While the sixth-ranked Cowgirls held their own against No. 4 Florida State, they still came away with a pair of losses.
...
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics will host its Surplus Sale on Saturday, May 7, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The sale will give fans a chance to purchase KU surplus apparel and equipment, while also providing the opportunity to purchase season tickets for the 2022-23 KU Athletics seasons.
After a weekend of severe storms and tornadoes in the Plains, another round is likely Monday. Truckers will have to be on their toes. The National Weather Service received more than 500 reports of tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail Friday through Sunday, most of them in parts of the heartland.
The high winds across Kansas are breaking records. Chad Omitt, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service Office in Topeka, said the state had never seen more than 25 high wind warnings in any calendar year since it began tracking the data in 2006. Kansas has already seen 30...
Kansas men’s basketball players’ Barnstorming Tour events Friday at Rockhurst High School, Saturday at Dodge City Civic Center and Sunday at Pembroke Hill School have been canceled, 6th Man Strategies has announced. Scheduling conflicts with some KU players have resulted in the cancellations, Matt Baty of 6th Man...
LIMESTONE CO., ALABAMA (KSNT) – A pair of Kansans claimed first place in an Alabama catfish tournament after they landed a massive catfish. The victory at the 2022 SeaArk Owners Invitational Tournament in Alabama went to Craig Norris of Meriden and Tyson Burnett of Council Grove. Their winning fish was an 86.42-pound blue catfish out […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The Vanoss Lady Wolves had a tough time with Morrison in their first round matchup of the OSSAA slow pitch softball state tournament. Morrison won 15-5, but Vanoss did show fight and effort all the way to the end.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University has fired Athletic Director Darron Boatright. While sources confirmed it to KSN Wednesday morning, the school waited until 1 p.m. to release the information. In a message to Shocker Nation, WSU President Dr. Richard Muma said he informed Boatright Thursday morning “that we are making a change in […]
After some uncertainty about the future of the program, OU Hockey will play next season. The club will be playing their home games at the Arctic Edge Ice Arena in Edmond, Oklahoma, which also houses the University of Central Oklahoma’s hockey team. News of the move came after the...
