Norman, OK

OU completes sweep over Kansas

pdjnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 1 Oklahoma concluded its final road series of the regular season with a 9-1 win...

www.pdjnews.com

KSNT News

Top JUCO transfer commits to Wildcats

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Another college basketball transfer is joining K-State. Nae’Qwan Tomlin is the top available junior college basketball player, according to JucoRecruiting. Tomlin, a 6’10” forward, is the third transfer to buy into Tang’s upcoming program. Tang has four more scholarship spots available. This past season at Chipola College, Tomlin averaged 11 points […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KRMG

The University of Oklahoma announces broadcast deal with ESPN+

NORMAN, Okla. — ESPN+ and the University of Oklahoma announced Thursday a multi-year agreement for SoonerVision on ESPN+ that will include more than 100 annual live events, studio programming and archival content. ESPN+ will stream one regular season college football game and the annual Oklahoma spring football game, as...
NORMAN, OK
KSN News

Photos: Reports of hail throughout Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather is happening across Kansas on Monday, May 2. Part of that severe weather includes hail. Below are reports of hail across the state: 6:43 p.m. Wellington: Half dollar size hail 5:55 p.m. Argonia: Quarter size hail 5:43 p.m. 4:38 p.m. 5 N Bloom: Golf ball size hail 3:07 p.m. […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Study ranks Kansas as one of worst states for nurses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked as one of the worst states in the nation for nurses in a recently released study. With National Nurses Week just around the corner, and nurses continuing to serve on the COVID-19 frontlines, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst States for Nurses, and Kansas ranked as one of the worst.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

K-State wins over WSU baseball Tuesday

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State starter German Fajardo struck out 10 while yielding one hit over his six innings of work, propelling the Wildcats to a 3-1 victory over in-state rival Wichita State Tuesday night at Tointon Family Stadium. Fajardo was perfect his first time through the Wichita State order...
WICHITA, KS
#Sooners #American Football #College Football #Ou #Jayhawks
Great Bend Post

Kansas Athletics Surplus Sale Set for This Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics will host its Surplus Sale on Saturday, May 7, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The sale will give fans a chance to purchase KU surplus apparel and equipment, while also providing the opportunity to purchase season tickets for the 2022-23 KU Athletics seasons.
LAWRENCE, KS
freightwaves.com

Plains under the gun Monday for more tornadoes

After a weekend of severe storms and tornadoes in the Plains, another round is likely Monday. Truckers will have to be on their toes. The National Weather Service received more than 500 reports of tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail Friday through Sunday, most of them in parts of the heartland.
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

WSU fires Athletic Director Boatright

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University has fired Athletic Director Darron Boatright. While sources confirmed it to KSN Wednesday morning, the school waited until 1 p.m. to release the information. In a message to Shocker Nation, WSU President Dr. Richard Muma said he informed Boatright Thursday morning “that we are making a change in […]
WICHITA, KS

Community Policy