Meteorite hunters have found several meteorite pieces from the fireball event that caused quite a stir in Mississippi last week. Dozens of people witnessed the fireball that graced the skies over Mississippi on the morning of April 27, with many of them reporting seeing bright lights and hearing a loud boom, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS). There have so far been 67 reports of a fireball seen from Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO