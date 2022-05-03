Big Loser announce US and Canada tour

Axl Rose teamed up with crossover country star Carrie Underwood this weekend for a historic rendering of two Guns N' Roses classics. Rose joined Underwood onstage towards the end of her headline set at the annual Stagecoach festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on Saturday night, supplying vocals on performances of Sweet Child O' Mine and Paradise City. In a hint as to what would happen later, Underwood's intro tape featured another GN'R classic, Welcome To The Jungle.

INDIO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO