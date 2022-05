GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Part of US-131 was closed Sunday due to a march demanding access to driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants. While the march was scheduled to be held at the intersection of 28th Street and Division Avenue in Grand Rapids, marchers moved into the northbound lanes of US-131. The Michigan State Police was called in to clear the roadway and one person was ticketed for a pedestrian being on the highway.

