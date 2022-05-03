Harrison Center Porch Party Kickoff

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s a lot to celebrate in the month of May, from Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day to Memorial Day and the big race. It’s also the start of grilling season, and Moody’s Butcher Shop is ready with just about anything you want to put on the grill, all high-quality meats flavored with the shop’s ‘secret’ sauces and spice blends.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO