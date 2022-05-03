Harrison Center Porch Party Kickoff

INDIANAPOLIS— The month of May means racing in Indiana. If you want to show your excitement for the greatest spectacle in racing,. it’s easy to do with your fashion. You just need to add a splash of black and white into your wardrobe.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana a cappella group Straight No Chaser will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a 62-date fall tour that includes two dates in Indianapolis and another in Bloomington, where it all started. NOTE: The video accompanying this story is from an appearance by the group in Bloomington...
INDIANAPOLIS — Changes are coming to the corner of Meridian and Washington streets. "This is transformative, not only this property but all that is going on downtown," said Bob Schultz with Downtown Indy, Inc. Schultz is talking about the historic King Cole building — also known as the Kahn...
INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in three years, tens of thousands of runners and walkers will line up in downtown Indianapolis for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini Marathon. “We’re thrilled to be back in person and back on the streets of downtown Indianapolis,” said 500 Festival spokesperson Lindsay Labas. “We’re excited to bring the […]
More than 5,000,000 photos in a fireproof vault. That’s how Indianapolis Motor Speedway archives 113 years of history at the Racing Capital of the World. On this episode of Behind the Bricks, Doug Boles takes a tour of the IMS photo vault to show where rare and never-before-seen images live.
Central Indiana is home to thousands of incredible young vocalists, with many of them filling the risers of their high school show choirs. We are looking for the one that is truly pitch perfect in our quest for Indy’s Best High School Show Choir. We received more than 1,800...
A little shop filled with things in Indiana could be the perfect place to shop for mom! Sherman is in Fountain Square shopping for Mother's Day. Chlorine shortage costing pool owners more this summer. Former students sue over high school theater director. Crews battle massive structure fire. Future of abortion...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders are nearly ready to reveal this season’s squad and fans have a chance to watch the final auditions in-person. The Colts Cheerleaders audition showcase will be Saturday evening at Lucas Oil Stadium. Cheerleading director Kelly Tilley says the process began with...
ONE MONTH OUT: Indy 500 returns to full-capacity, Speedway businesses preparing for crowds that come with it.
INDIANAPOLIS — A mother's precious memento, stolen on Indy's west side, has now been returned. The heart-shaped angel necklace containing her son's ashes showed up at Kayla Goding's house over the weekend. Now Kayden is back near his mom's heart. "He got his wings early," Goding said. "I'm just...
INDIANAPOLIS — There’s a lot to celebrate in the month of May, from Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day to Memorial Day and the big race. It’s also the start of grilling season, and Moody’s Butcher Shop is ready with just about anything you want to put on the grill, all high-quality meats flavored with the shop’s ‘secret’ sauces and spice blends.
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on the north side of Indianapolis on Sunday. IMPD said officers were called to the 7600 block of Horsetail Drive, near West 79th Street and Walnut Drive, just before 6:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot. According...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crestview edged Antwerp 2-0 while Northrop outlasted Snider 3-2 in 11 innings in the nightcap as local high school took over Parkview Field on Wednesday night as the 2022 Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic resumed.
AVON, Ind. – We are three days away from the Indy Mini Marathon. More than 20,000 runners from all over the world will be in Indianapolis for the race. The race will be the 100th Indiana half-marathon for Susan Skelton. “Just one day I started counting,” said Susan Skelton. Susan Skelton hasn’t stopped running or […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Costaki Economopoulos stops by Indy Now ahead of his performances this weekend. Costaki’s upcoming performances include Thursday, May 5th at 8 p.m. at the American Legion in Martinsville, Friday, May 6th at 8 p.m. at the American Legion in Lebanon, and Saturday, May 7th at 8 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge in Plainfield (Post #3207).
INDIANAPOLIS — Sewing is just like driving a car: there’s a gas pedal and a steering wheel. That’s according to Valerie Salmon, owner of A Sewing Studio in Carmel, who has been teaching kids and teens to sew for about a decade. Maybe your kids aren’t ready...
