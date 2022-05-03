ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Harrison Center Porch Party Kickoff

Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS— It’s time to show the world what it means to come...

fox59.com

Fox 59

Indy 500 Black and White Fashion & Giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS— The month of May means racing in Indiana. If you want to show your excitement for the greatest spectacle in racing,. it’s easy to do with your fashion. You just need to add a splash of black and white into your wardrobe.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy Mini Marathon returns in person this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in three years, tens of thousands of runners and walkers will line up in downtown Indianapolis for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini Marathon. “We’re thrilled to be back in person and back on the streets of downtown Indianapolis,” said 500 Festival spokesperson Lindsay Labas. “We’re excited to bring the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Behind the Bricks: Photo Vault

More than 5,000,000 photos in a fireproof vault. That’s how Indianapolis Motor Speedway archives 113 years of history at the Racing Capital of the World. On this episode of Behind the Bricks, Doug Boles takes a tour of the IMS photo vault to show where rare and never-before-seen images live.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Vote for Indy’s Best High School Show Choir

Central Indiana is home to thousands of incredible young vocalists, with many of them filling the risers of their high school show choirs. We are looking for the one that is truly pitch perfect in our quest for Indy’s Best High School Show Choir. We received more than 1,800...
HIGH SCHOOL
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Tuggle's Gifts & Goods

A little shop filled with things in Indiana could be the perfect place to shop for mom! Sherman is in Fountain Square shopping for Mother's Day. Chlorine shortage costing pool owners more this summer. Former students sue over high school theater director. Crews battle massive structure fire. Future of abortion...
INDIANA STATE
City
Indianapolis, IN
WISH-TV

Fans welcome at Saturday’s Colts Cheerleaders audition showcase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders are nearly ready to reveal this season’s squad and fans have a chance to watch the final auditions in-person. The Colts Cheerleaders audition showcase will be Saturday evening at Lucas Oil Stadium. Cheerleading director Kelly Tilley says the process began with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Moody’s Butcher Shop is ready for May grilling

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s a lot to celebrate in the month of May, from Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day to Memorial Day and the big race. It’s also the start of grilling season, and Moody’s Butcher Shop is ready with just about anything you want to put on the grill, all high-quality meats flavored with the shop’s ‘secret’ sauces and spice blends.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 shot on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot on the north side of Indianapolis on Sunday. IMPD said officers were called to the 7600 block of Horsetail Drive, near West 79th Street and Walnut Drive, just before 6:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot. According...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Northrop, Crestview win at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crestview edged Antwerp 2-0 while Northrop outlasted Snider 3-2 in 11 innings in the nightcap as local high school took over Parkview Field on Wednesday night as the 2022 Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic resumed.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Indy Mini will mark 100th half marathon in Indiana for Avon runner

AVON, Ind. – We are three days away from the Indy Mini Marathon. More than 20,000 runners from all over the world will be in Indianapolis for the race. The race will be the 100th Indiana half-marathon for Susan Skelton. “Just one day I started counting,” said Susan Skelton. Susan Skelton hasn’t stopped running or […]
AVON, IN

